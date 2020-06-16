ONTARIO — A 68-year-old inmate at Snake River Correctional Institution, a multi-custody prison in Ontario housing about 3,000 adults in custody, died Sunday morning.

According to a news release from Oregon Department of Corrections, Byron M. McArthur died while on hospice in the hospital’s infirmary.

McArthur entered DOC custody in October of 2014 from Lane county and had an earliest release date of December 2027.

Per DOC policy, criminal information for deceased inmates while public record was withheld in the news release.

As with all in-custody deaths, Oregon State Police have been notified.

