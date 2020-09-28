ONTARIO
An Oregon Department of Corrections inmate died on Sept. 27 according to a news release from Oregon Department of Corrections. The inmate was from Snake River Correctional Institution and is said to have died at a local hospital. The inmate tested positive for COVID-19.
The statement says that this is the ninth inmate in Oregon DOC custody to die who had tested positive for COVID.
This marks the fifth death at SRCI that is related to the pandemic.
According to the news release, the latest death occurred at a local hospital and the inmate was between 65 and 75 years old.
At SRCI, there are currently 404 inmates and 142 staff members who have tested positive for COVID, as of information updated on Sept. 24.
There are 870 total staff and 2,908 total inmates at the facility, according to an update on Sept. 17.
Daily symptom screening is still continuing on the entire population throughout the institution, according to an email on Sept. 22 from Amber Campbell, spokeswoman at SRCI.
SRCI remains in a Tier 4 status, which means the entire facility is on quarantine. The last known extension of that status was Oct. 3.
Only four of the nine inmates who died that had tested positive for COVID have so far been confirmed by the Oregon State Police Medical Examiner to have died from COVID, including one at SRCI on Aug. 12 and one at the Oregon State Penitentiary on May 20.
The cause of death of an inmate on Aug. 20 at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution was found not to be COVID.
The results for the cause of death for two inmates at EOCI on Aug. 26 have been determined as COVID, according to information received from OSP on Wednesday morning. The spokesman also confirmed it was too early for results on the Monday death of the SRCI inmate. Results were also unavailable for the most recent deaths.
