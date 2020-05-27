ONTARIO — Carl H. Wilson, 79, an inmate at Snake River Correctional Institution died on Sunday morning, while on hospice in the prison’s infirmary.
According to a news release from the Oregon Department of Corrections, Wilson entered custody from Umatilla County in September of 2016 and had an earliest release date of July of 2022.
Oregon State Police were notified of the death, per DOC procedures.
