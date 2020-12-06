ONTARIO

Development teams representing Northwest Housing Alternatives and Home First held an informational meeting for the community on Tuesday, in addition to a question-and-answer session with the developer.

The focus of the meeting was the two new housing developments breaking ground in 2021, which will be bringing 126 new apartments to Ontario.

The meeting was presented virtually via the Zoom meeting platform and, according to Clayton Crowhurst, housing developer with Northwest Housing Alternatives, this will be the first of a couple meetings that the organizations will be putting on.

The newspaper followed up via email with Crowhurst on Thursday afternoon about the meeting.

“The community meeting went well on the 1st, we had about 6-8 attendees and we were able to present information about both projects. A few of the questions that came up were around location of the projects, access to transportation and other services, community labor force participation, and types of folks living at each development,” wrote Crowhurst.

There is currently no time and date set for the next meeting.

 

