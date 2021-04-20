Indoor movie theater to reopen April 30

ONTARIO
For those moviegoers in and around Ontario who have been anticipating the reopening of the Ontario Luxe Reel Theater, the wait is nearly over.
The theater posted the scheduled reopening date of April 30 to its website. Along with this is a list of policies and procedures that are being done to keep auditoriums sanitized, as well as notice that hand-sanitizer dispensing stations are “placed throughout the lobby and hallway areas for your safety and convenience.”
Capacity and showtimes will be staggered to allow guests entrance and exit “without overcrowding spaces.”
The theater has been temporarily closed since March of 2020, due to an executive order from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As a result of theater closures, such as the Ontario Luxe, film studios have amended their upcoming film’s release dates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.