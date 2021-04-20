Indoor movie theater to reopen April 30

The marquee of the Ontario Luxe Reel Theater displays a message in March of 2020 regarding the theater chain’s decision to temporarily close their locations in response to the on-going public health crisis. Doors at the facility are set to reopen on April 30.

 Griffin Hewitt, file | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO

For those moviegoers in and around Ontario who have been anticipating the reopening of the Ontario Luxe Reel Theater, the wait is nearly over.

The theater posted the scheduled reopening date of April 30 to its website. Along with this is a list of policies and procedures that are being done to keep auditoriums sanitized, as well as notice that hand-sanitizer dispensing stations are “placed throughout the lobby and hallway areas for your safety and convenience.”

Capacity and showtimes will be staggered to allow guests entrance and exit “without overcrowding spaces.”

The theater has been temporarily closed since March of 2020, due to an executive order from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result of theater closures, such as the Ontario Luxe, film studios have amended their upcoming film’s release dates.

