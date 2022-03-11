MALHEUR COUNTY — A big change is coming this weekend across the state of Oregon and that is the end of mask mandates in most indoor settings, including schools. Those mandates have been in place off-and-on in one form or the other since the COVID-19 pandemic slammed doors shut across the nation two years ago this month.
Masks and social distancing were some of the earliest measures touted by health authorities to stop the spread of COVID. Eventually vaccines came into the picture, too.
Gov. Kate Brown made the announcement about relaxed mask rules on Feb. 28. However, it does not apply to all indoor places. According to the Oregon Health Authority, mask requirements will stay in place for public transportation — including buses, trains, airports and airplanes — and in health-care settings.
Furthermore, caution is still urged.
“While it may feel like time to burn our masks and celebrate, I think it’s important to note that COVID-19 is not ‘over.’ It is still out there, and new variants will likely continue to be identified,” said Angie Sillonis, public information officer for the Malheur County Health Department wrote in an email on Thursday.
In addition to those places where mask requirements will stay, she urged people to “be sensitive to the people around us who may be vulnerable to severe illness, and wear a mask, or physically distance yourself from vulnerable people. We have lost a heartbreaking 101 Malheur County residents to this virus in just two years.” Sillonis further said people who want to continue wearing masks in public “should not be discriminated against.”
She further noted that school districts and businesses will be able to set their own mask rules that are more restrictive.
Emergency declaration lifting
In her email, Sillonis noted that much of the severe illness and loss could have been prevented with the vaccine.”
On Feb. 24, Brown announced that on April 1 she would officially lift her COVID-19 emergency declaration.
This would end vaccines requirements for state executive branch staff.
However, she said similar vaccine requirements for K-12 educators and staff, and health-care workers are still covered by state or federal agency administrative rules.
According to OHA, there are no current plans to lift COVID vaccine mandates in those settings.
Furthermore, OHA states that some settings may have additional masking requirements. These can include places such as childcare operations, K-12 schools, health settings, shelters for persons experiencing homelessness, correctional facilities, certain workplaces as required by Oregon OSHA and other settings where an owner or operator has the requirement.
Quarantine pause for exposure
Other changes expected to take place on March 12 include a pause on contact tracing and quarantine for COVID exposure for most people. This includes those in the general population and school settings. People who test positive or who have symptoms should still isolate from others for five days after the onset of symptoms. As long as symptoms are improving and they are fever-free for 24 hours without medicine, they can then wear a mask for an additional five days around other people.
Quarantine and contact tracing is still recommended in congregate settings, such as in health care facilities, jails, prisons and shelters.
Sillonis noted that guidance for contact tracing and case investigation has changed multiple times throughout the pandemic.
“Most contact tracing and case investigation will end March 12 with the updated guidance from the Oregon Health Authority,” she said. “In the first year of the pandemic, Malheur County had a team of contact tracers working from across several county departments, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center, who who were responsible for contacting every person who tested positive, and working to identify anyone they had been in contact with over the preceding days.”
Latest data
Sillonis said as of Wednesday, 41% of Malheur County residents age 65 and older who are eligible for a booster dose have not received one. She also said, of the entire adult population, 50.4% of residents have had at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
People are urged to contact the Health Department at (541) 889-7279 to find out when and where booster doses will be available.
There are clinics every Wednesday at the Health Department from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Sillonis says those who attend that clinic and get a COVID vaccine will receive a $25 gift card.
“COVID-19 will likely be with us for a long time, and the best thing we can do to save lives and get back to normal is get vaccinated and boosted,” Sillonis said.
According to data posted on the Health Department, Malheur County had a peak in January, when cases averaged 371 per week and the case rate per thousand was up to 1,725 the week of Jan. 16. A sharp decline in numbers has happened since then, falling to 74 cases the week of Feb. 13, 51 the week of Feb. 20 and 21 the week of Feb. 27. No further data was available on that site as of Friday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.