JONESBORO
The Indian Creek Fire, which started on Sunday has chewed through 20,000 acres of rangeland as of Wednesday night. And despite having to follow COVID-19 health and safety measures, including temperature checks, wearing masks and keeping at least 6 feet apart while they are working together, firefighters are making ground, as the blaze is currently at 20% containment, according to a news release this morning from Brian Gales, incident commander for Pacific Northwest Incident Management Team 13.
The road remains open, however, motorists who are traveling on Highway 20 between Burns and Vale are urged to watch for increased traffic near the fire’s perimeter along the Harper-Westfall road, as resources are moved into position there. There will be slower-moving heavy equipment and vehicles entering and leaving the roadway in that area, the release states.
While there are no evacuations in place, firefighters used aviation resources on Tuesday to protect homes and structures along the highway.
Gales’ team assumed management of the wildfire on Tuesday evening, after initial attacks “in tough environmental conditions” were performed by fire crews from the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale and Burns districts. There are currently 201 personnel assigned to the blaze.
“Their actions provided a solid footing for current and future fire suppression efforts,” Gales stated Tuesday. “Additional suppression resources have been requested and are arriving daily.”
Smoke and cloud cover on Wednesday provided some relief to firefighters so they could conduct burnouts, continue building and reinforcing lines and position incoming resources, according to the release.
With winds expected to shift the direction of the wildfire more to the north/northeast into unburned rangeland, a primary focus for fire managers is establishing firelines around that flank.
“Existing roads and other natural barriers are being used as a starting point, connected by hand and dozer lines to establish a continuous boundary,” reads today’s update. “Crews are also burning out pockets of vegetation between established firelines and burned areas along the west flank to prevent further spread.”
Although Hog Creek, one of the many herd management areas in the southeast portion of the state, is in the fire area, it is not considered at risk, according to the release.
