VALE — Malheur County voters will be getting their ballots soon, as they will be mailed out on April 27.
Those voters who have not selected a party affiliation can still do so through Tuesday. All registered voters will be able to vote on nonpartisan contests during the Primary Election on May 17. Local nonpartisan contests in May include the Malheur County Judge.
There are two candidates for Malheur County Judge, who is the chairman of the board of the county’s governing board, Malheur County Court. The top vote-getter will move to the General Election in November for a final vote.
Running for the county judge in the Primary Election are Incumbent County Judge Dan Joyce and Tom Vialpando, who is currently the mayor of Vale. Both are from Vale.
Following is a question-and-answer with Joyce and Vialpando. Both were provided the opportunity to respond and to provide a photo. Answers run as submitted and anything that exceeds the allotted length of response is indicated with an ellipses.
Dan P. Joyce, 67
Occupation: County Judge
Volunteer experience
Past School Board member
Jr Leader 4-H
Board member Association of Oregon Counties for Eastern Oregon Counties
National Association of Counties
10 years Ag Committee
Vice chair Food Safety COOL
15 Western States Western Interstate Region Incoming President, 2023-24 and Imed. Past Pres., 21-22, 22-23
Federal Lands Committee …
Political background
Commissioner for a term and a half, then judge the last 3 terms (History for judges in Malheur County, most sigh up after they are 60 years of age, 2 terms they are done because of age limit of 75, 69 is last year to sign up)
Two positions allowed by election
Leadership in the national organization and state weed board by ORS, 3 years left in both positions
Federal Lands Resource Committee
What is going well for Malheur County at this time?
Drought declaration for 2022
Retention = !
Pilt County 4.3 million acres, total $ amount 2.9 million
Huge lobby effort
What areas of concern do you have for Malheur County and how would you fix them?
Homeless
Mental health
30 x 30
Rivers to Democracy Act / extra ½ mile on each side
Grassy Mountain
Lithium
Why are you the best candidate?
Experience — unfinished work
Lifetime in Malheur County
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Tom Vialpando, 52
Volunteer experience: My community involvement includes serving on the Executive Board for the Malheur Council on Aging and Community Services along with being a member of the Vale Community Coalition and Vale Food Distribution Board. I am also an active member of the Vale Lions Club and Vale American Legion Post #96.
Political background: Current Mayor of Vale
What is going well for Malheur County at this time? The resiliency of the people in Malheur County during Covid and the current economic situation.
What areas of concern do you have for Malheur County and how would you fix them?
Housing-There is a definite housing shortage in the county. I think we need to promote more programs such as the Eastern Oregon Border Board in offering incentives for builders and buyers so that we are able to compete with the Idaho housing market. We also need to look at our land use regulations and be open to where and what type of structures can be built. The lack of affordable housing is a driving factor of more people living in RV’s and the increase in homelessness.
Economic Development- I want to help us out of continuing to be rated the poorest county in the state. I want the county to have partnerships with area economic development entities such as Small Business Development Center, SREDA(Snake River Economic Development Alliance), Eastern Oregon Workforce Board, area Chambers of Commerce, along with state and city leaders.
One of the specific things that I want to do is hire or contract with a proven grant writer. Someone who will continually bring funding opportunities in all areas to the County. Our tax base is not big enough to fund all of the needed projects so grant funding will be very important.
Why are you the best candidate? I model an enthusiastic, positive attitude to those around me, and I like to help others think in new ways to see solutions that may not have been visible with a different perspective.
Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.