Malheur County Courthouse
The Argus Observer, file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

VALE — Malheur County voters will be getting their ballots soon, as they will be mailed out on April 27.

Those voters who have not selected a party affiliation can still do so through Tuesday. All registered voters will be able to vote on nonpartisan contests during the Primary Election on May 17. Local nonpartisan contests in May include the Malheur County Judge.

There are two candidates for Malheur County Judge, who is the chairman of the board of the county’s governing board, Malheur County Court. The top vote-getter will move to the General Election in November for a final vote.

Running for the county judge in the Primary Election are Incumbent County Judge Dan Joyce and Tom Vialpando, who is currently the mayor of Vale. Both are from Vale.

Following is a question-and-answer with Joyce and Vialpando. Both were provided the opportunity to respond and to provide a photo. Answers run as submitted and anything that exceeds the allotted length of response is indicated with an ellipses.

Dan P. Joyce, 67

Dan Joyce

Dan Joyce

Occupation: County Judge

Volunteer experience

Past School Board member

Jr Leader 4-H

Board member Association of Oregon Counties for Eastern Oregon Counties

National Association of Counties

10 years Ag Committee

Vice chair Food Safety COOL

15 Western States Western Interstate Region Incoming President, 2023-24 and Imed. Past Pres., 21-22, 22-23

Federal Lands Committee …

Political background

Commissioner for a term and a half, then judge the last 3 terms (History for judges in Malheur County, most sigh up after they are 60 years of age, 2 terms they are done because of age limit of 75, 69 is last year to sign up)

Two positions allowed by election

Leadership in the national organization and state weed board by ORS, 3 years left in both positions

Federal Lands Resource Committee

What is going well for Malheur County at this time?

Drought declaration for 2022

Retention = !

Pilt County 4.3 million acres, total $ amount 2.9 million

Huge lobby effort

What areas of concern do you have for Malheur County and how would you fix them?

Homeless

Mental health

30 x 30

Rivers to Democracy Act / extra ½ mile on each side

Grassy Mountain

Lithium

Why are you the best candidate? 

Experience — unfinished work

Lifetime in Malheur County 

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

Tom Vialpando, 52

Tom Vialpando

Tom Vialpando

Volunteer experience: My community involvement includes serving on the Executive Board for the Malheur Council  on Aging and Community Services along with being a member of the Vale Community Coalition and Vale Food Distribution Board.  I am also an active member of the Vale Lions Club and Vale American Legion Post #96.

Political background: Current Mayor of Vale

What is going well for Malheur County at this time? The resiliency of the people in Malheur County during Covid and the current economic situation.

What areas of concern do you have for Malheur County and how would you fix them? 

Housing-There is a definite housing shortage in the county. I think we need to promote more programs such as the Eastern Oregon Border Board in offering incentives for builders and buyers so that we are able to compete with the Idaho housing market. We also need to look at our land use regulations and be open to where and what type of structures can be built. The lack of affordable housing is a driving factor of more people living in RV’s and the increase in homelessness. 

Economic Development- I want to help us out of continuing to be rated the poorest county in the state. I want the county to have partnerships with area economic development entities such as Small Business Development Center, SREDA(Snake River Economic Development Alliance), Eastern Oregon Workforce Board, area Chambers of Commerce, along with state and city leaders.

One of the specific things that I want to do is hire or contract with a proven grant writer. Someone who will continually bring funding opportunities in all areas to the County. Our tax base is not big enough to fund all of the needed projects so grant funding will be very important.

Why are you the best candidate? I model an enthusiastic, positive attitude to those around me, and I like to help others think in new ways to see solutions that may not have been visible with a different perspective.

Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No



Tags

Load comments