ONTARIO — Those interested in getting a first-hand look at variety trial crops grown by Malheur Experiment Station got to do so during the first Field Day held since 2019, with the COVID-19 pandemic pushing pause on the annual activity until this year.
The station is one of several throughout Oregon managed by Oregon State University. Among other research, staff conduct scientific research about regional crops, collecting data to learn about best practices for crop production, as well as protection from pests and weeds.
On Wednesday, dozens of people spent the morning and early afternoon riding on trailers pulled along by tractors to tour various field trials of various crops. These included onions, potatoes, sugar beets, dry beans, wheat and hemp.
Among those getting to attend the station’s first Field Day in several years was Staci Simonich, dean of OSU’s College of Agricultural Sciences. In an interview with the Argus, she said she has been with OSU for 22 years and is the first women dean in 157 years. In her role, Simonich visits each of OSU’s experiment stations twice yearly and was planning on heading to Central Point to the Southern Oregon Research and Extension Center there after her visit in Ontario.
She said when it comes to Extension Services, the 2023 Legislature helped OSU with “continued service-level funding,” as well as another $5 million to spread around for extension research, the College of Agricultural Sciences and the Forestry Lab.
Simonich spent a lot of time lobbying in Salem with representatives from each of the stations, including onion farmer Paul Skeen, who represented Malheur County’s station.
“We had a great legislative session,” she said, emphasizing, “it was the best one for us in about 10 years.”
Simonich said the thing that makes the Malheur Experiment Station special is that it is has the “strongest stakeholder and advisory board support in the state.” As with a few of the other stations, it also has a service taxing district. She said OSU does not pull back funding because of it.
“It just goes on top [of what we allocate], so they can hire more people.”
Another person attending the forum was Madeline Kinnear, a grad research student with the University of Idaho Parma Extension. She was interested in looking at all the crops, but specifically hemp.
“We don’t see a lot of it in Idaho,” Kinnear said.
She works in the pathology lab in Parma, which conducts a lot of diagnostics for growers, commercial businesses and homeowners on problem plants, diagnosis, and field trials.
While the Parma station isn’t doing research on hemp, she mentioned that a station in Aberdeen, Idaho, is starting to explore the crop.
“I work with grapevines mostly,” she said.
She became interested in hemp production, as where she grew up on the east coast is starting to see more of the crop being produced.
On the tour, Kinnear and others got to see a crop of Pineapple Kush hemp that was transplanted in the previous month.
“They grow like a weed,” Stuart Reitz, director of the station, said.
He pointed out how not a lot is yet known about this crop. In other crops, with research having been ongoing for decades, much more data has been discovered. What is being discovered about hemp, including how best to grow it in the Western Treasure Valley, is still in the early stages.
One thing that is known is hemp has a lot of pest problems, and needs a lot of nitrogen, but can be over-fertilized causing “not as good flower because the plant is busy growing leaves instead.”
Hemp was used in the midwest during World War II for production of rope, Reitz said, but there hasn’t been a lot of development in the U.S. when it comes to hemp varieties. One interesting finding is that some of the plants “don’t grow as well as their neighbors.” He demonstrated this by pointing to two on an outside row, with one being big and bushy and the other one looking like a small twig growing out of the ground.
Reitz said there is a global research center at OSU looking at new ways to use and produce hemp.
While stopping to look at some of the onion trials, Reitz pointed out how thrips are the most common pest with onions, with some plants seeing up to 200 on them and workers counting them by hand. The bugs suck out sap from the leaves, can transmit disease when they do so, and can also impact plant production, including size and taste. And while some of the onions got planted a couple weeks later than usual due to the colder spring, the thrips have taken hold.
“Everything is about two weeks behind except the thrips,” Reitz said.
When it comes to farmers battling pests, the fight will continue.
“There are no silver bullets in the insect world anymore,” Reitz, who is also an entemologist, told tour-goers.
He and other faculty members and staff — this included the newest faculty member Udayakumar Sekaran, who is conducting research on fertility and irrigation management, weed scientist Joel Felix, and researchers Bill Buhrig and Eric Feibert, who is semi-retired, but is working part-time right now to train Buhrig, who will take over Feibert’s role — led the tour.
Felix talked about how with onions, some herbicides work great to treat other crops, but aren’t great for onions. He discussed the outcomes of various studies with different products. One weed that is particularly problematic for onions is yellow nutsedge, which he said can establish tubers that can survive in the soil anywhere from three to five years.
At another onion trial field, Reitz mentioned that the Experiment Station is hosting an onion variety day on Aug. 30, where people can learn even more.
Fiebert mentioned how he’d been managing the onion variety crop for a long time, which has been at the station since 1975.
