In first year, 988 crisis line helps more people than ever

According to recent information from Oregon Health Authority, over the past year, the state’s crisis call centers responded to more than 53,000 calls, texts and chats that connected through the 988 national crisis line.
ONTARIO — Phones at Oregon’s 988 crisis call centers have been ringing off the hook in the past year since the line was opened. But also, operators have stayed been answering texts and chats — other ways that people can reach out to hotline, which is open around the clock.
People in distress can reach the line that is free and confidential to access prevention and crisis resources for themselves or their loved ones. It also helps answer questions about the best practices for professionals in the U.S.
“In calls alone, 988 crisis call centers answered 33% more calls than came in the previous year using the old number,” reads the update.
The hotline is open for anyone with a behavioral health crisis. This includes mental health-related distress, thoughts of suicide or self-harm or substance use.
“Oregonians can also contact 988 for advice to support their loved ones, as well as get connections for local behavioral health care and referrals,” reads the update.
On July 13, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced that it was expanding its services ahead of the one-year anniversary of the nation moving from a 10-digit hotline to the shorter version, 988.
Earlier this month, it rolled out special services for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults — a decision made after a successful pilot test.
Most recently, officials rolled out the addition of Spanish text and chat services, so people who can connect directly to Spanish-speaking crisis counselors. That feature is accessible by phoning 988, then pressing option 2; texting “AYUDA” to 988; or chatting online at 988lineadevida.org. More information about this service can be found at https://988lifeline.org/es/chat/.
It’s worth noting that those who speak languages other than English or Spanish can also be helped by the hotline. It uses Language Line Solutions, to provide translation services in more than 240 other languages. Additionally, there are plans to add video phone service to better serve deaf and hard of hearing individuals.
In addition, almost 1 million of the nearly 5 million contacts answered in the first year were answered by the Veterans Crisis Line, which is accessible for military members, veterans and their families by phoning 988 and pressing option 1.
The 988 Lifeline is a network of more than 200 state and local call centers, which are supported through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. It launched in July of 2021, with 2 million more people accessing the service than in the previous year through the 10-digit hotline.
“The 988 Lifeline is responding to thousands of people in crisis every day. The data continues to show increased calls, texts and chats and at the same time, speed to answer rates are significantly improved,” said Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon, Ph.D., HHS Assistant Secretary for Mental Health and Substance Use and the leader of SAMHSA. “This means that more people are getting help and they are getting help more quickly, which is crucial for a person in crisis.”
