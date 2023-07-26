In first year, 988 crisis line helps more people than ever

According to recent information from Oregon Health Authority, over the past year, the state’s crisis call centers responded to more than 53,000 calls, texts and chats that connected through the 988 national crisis line.

ONTARIO — Phones at Oregon’s 988 crisis call centers have been ringing off the hook in the past year since the line was opened. But also, operators have stayed been answering texts and chats — other ways that people can reach out to hotline, which is open around the clock.

People in distress can reach the line that is free and confidential to access prevention and crisis resources for themselves or their loved ones. It also helps answer questions about the best practices for professionals in the U.S.



