Imagination Library expands into Washington County

Shaylene Smith, pictured in this undated photo, is shown reading to her children, Tyler, Kaysen and Connor. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library expanded into Washington County in November with sign-ups beginning in December, with local sponsor Kelly Poe citing Smith as the person who kickstarted the expansion.

 Photo courtesy of Kelly Poe

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — To date, 739 children in Malheur County and 523 children in Payette County are registered to receive free books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. As of Nov. 10, families in Washington County are now eligible to sign up.

This is according to Kelly Poe of Four Rivers Healthy Community, the sponsoring affiliate organization which coordinates delivery of books to children under the age of 5. In an interview on Dec. 21, Poe told the Argus the expansion came at the request of Washington County parent Shaylene Smith.



