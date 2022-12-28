Imagination Library expands into Washington County

Shaylene Smith, pictured in this undated photo, is shown reading to her children, Tyler, Kaysen and Connor. The Dolly Parton Imagination Library expanded into Washington County in November with sign-ups beginning in December, with local sponsor Kelly Poe citing Smith as the person who kickstarted the expansion.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — To date, 739 children in Malheur County and 523 children in Payette County are registered to receive free books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. As of Nov. 10, families in Washington County are now eligible to sign up.
This is according to Kelly Poe of Four Rivers Healthy Community, the sponsoring affiliate organization which coordinates delivery of books to children under the age of 5. In an interview on Dec. 21, Poe told the Argus the expansion came at the request of Washington County parent Shaylene Smith.
“[She contacted me and said, ‘We have it in Payette County, why don’t we have it in Washington County?’” Poe recalled. “She moved here to the community, and the community that she came from, they had the program. She was really disappointed when she came here and it wasn’t here, but it was right in the community next door.”
Poe and Smith subsequently met with Pam Hunsaker, a program administrator for Dollywood, to launch the program in Washington County. Smith is presently fundraising to help provide investment funds for the county’s affiliation.
Smith’s goal is $2,000.
According to Poe, 58 of the 493 eligible Washington County children registered children for the program in just the first nine days. However, she said, this count is still far short of her target for the county.
“Children who signed up in December, their name will get pulled [Jan. 3] and their books will be delivered in February,” said Poe, noting that names are pulled once monthly and that she sometimes receives complaints from parents waiting for their children’s first books to arrive.
“I get emails frequently … as the local volunteer to contact if you have questions, and I get questions from parents.”
Nationwide, the Imagination Library distributes approximately two million books each month out of its Knoxville, Tennessee headquarters as of 2022, according to its website. Poe stated that this represents one out of every 10 children in the U.S. receiving books through the program.
Each book has a reading guide for parents, printed on a flap inside of the book to encourage family reading time. Upon a participating child’s 5th birthday, they are sent a special book, such as “Look out Kindergarten, here I come,” with a special message from Parton encouraging them to continue a lifelong habit of reading.
“If a parent is signed up with an email address, the parent will get an email from Dolly, with a little video wishing their child a happy birthday and congratulations on turning five.”
Program coordinators spend approximately $25 per child each year, with a total investment of $25,558 in 2022 according to Poe. Local contributors providing support for the program include Eastern Oregon Early Learning Hub (Malheur ESD), the Rippey Family Foundation, the Laura Moore Cunningham Foundation, Matthew Stringer, Mike & Mary Jo Kee, Public Retirement Solutions, Terry Leighton, and David and Kelly Poe among others.
Poe said she wanted to make clear that while she is asking for contributions to the program, she and her husband contribute as well, with the future of literacy at the heart of what she does.
“Kids need books Kids need to turn the pages … I think reading is so important for children, and I think even more than that is the relationship between the child and their caregiver, especially their parents. Having a book, a physical book, to share and read is what brings joy to that child but also to that relationship between that child and that parent. I love books.”
Those wishing to provide support for the program or sign their child up to receive free books can phone Kelly Poe at (208) 230-0648 or visit 4rhc.org/dpil. There are no income limits, she said.
About Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library
Since launching in 1995, Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has become the preeminent early childhood book-gifting program in the world. The flagship program of The Dollywood Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has gifted well over 172 million free books in the United States and around the world. The Imagination Library mails more than 1.8 million high-quality, age-appropriate books each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5.
