MALHEUR COUNTY — The 2021-22 annual “If I were Mayor,” student contest presented by the Oregon Mayors Association is accepting entries from Oregon cities until April 8, and the newspaper has learned that three local municipalities, Nyssa, Ontario and Vale, are participating in it. Homeschooled students are also welcome to participate.
The Vale City Council announced at its Jan. 11 meeting that Vale will participate. Nyssa Mayor Betty Holcomb confirmed with the Argus by phone on Friday that a formal announcement will be made during the Feb. 8 Nyssa City Council meeting. Ontario City Manager Adam Brown also confirmed on Friday that Ontario would announce its participation in the contest at the Jan. 25 Ontario City Council meeting.
The state contest will take place from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14.
How it works:
Each participating mayor promotes a local contest to select one local winner in each of the following three categories.
• Elementary School (grade 4-5) - Posters Contest (Photo of poster can be PNG, JPEG, BMP files)
• Middle School (grade 6-8) - Essay Contest (Word, PDF, PowerPoint or Prezi)
• High School (grades 9-12) - Digital Media Presentations (Videos only) PowerPoint and Prezi have been moved to the Essay category.
Once the local contest is complete in a students respective area, cities will submit one winner from each of the categories to League of Oregon Cities.
First-place statewide winners in each of the three categories will win $500.
These students will receive their prizes at the awards luncheon held during the OMA Summer Conference in Newport at the Best Western, Aug. 11-14.
Winners will be contacted in June for travel arrangements.
Second and third place winners win $300 and $100 respectively and will receive their prizes at local city presentations.
