BOISE — The State of Idaho is taking action to ensure the accuracy and integrity of its voter rolls. County elections offices throughout the State of Idaho recently completed a biennial review and maintenance of the voter registration system. A total of 74,332 voters statewide were removed from the system due to inactivity, change of address, or who were otherwise determined to be ineligible to vote.

"Maintaining accurate voter rolls is essential to the integrity of our elections," said Secretary Phil McGrane, in a news release from his office. "We want to ensure that only eligible voters are registered to vote and that their information is up-to-date. Registering to vote in Idaho is simple. Voters can visit www.VoteIdaho.gov, register at your county election office or register at the polls on Election Day."



