WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
During a COVID-19 press conference today, Idaho Gov. Brad Little announced that the state would remain under stage two of its reopening plan. The state saw 1,907 confirmed cases on Wednesday.
With the state Board of Health and Welfare set to vote on rules for crisis standards of healthcare on Friday, Little emphasized to Idahoans that such standards may mean drastically reduced access to care in other emergencies, such as care for unrelated illnesses and injuries.
Little reminded Idahoans to continue wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding gatherings with those not of their households.
This is a developing story. More details will be published as they become available.
