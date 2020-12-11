PAYETTE COUNTY
During a press conference on Thursday, Idaho Gov. Brad Little gave an update on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic. As cases continue to increase statewide, and as “the vast majority” of hospitals run low on intensive care unit beds, Little announced that the state would remain under a modified stage 2 of its reopening plan.
“By now, all of you know someone who’s been affected with COVID-19; Many of you have had it, yourselves. Some of you have been fortunate to experience mild or non-life threatening symptoms. But others have not been so fortunate.”
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reported 1,907 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the highest one-day total since the beginning of the pandemic and bringing the state’s total to 97,450. A total of 1,006 deaths statewide have been confirmed to be associated with COVID.
Little stated that COVID-19 is the No. 3 cause of death in 2020, trailing behind heart disease and cancer, number one for the month of November and that emergency calls for COVID-19 victims are up as much as 300% depending on jurisdiction.
“Portions of EMS staff are out sick, delaying the response time for all of those in need when they call 911.”
He also noted several counties are reporting their morgues are full and have requested refrigerated trailers to hold bodies as they cope.
With the number of intensive care unit beds at 123, according to the state’s COVID-19 website, the Idaho Board of Health and Welfare is set to vote today on rules for crisis standards of care in the event such become necessary in hospitals. Little explained to those watching the conference how crisis standards would potentially affect them.
“If your son or daughter gets in a car accident, a hospital bed may not be available for your child or your child will have to receive care in a repurposed conference room … If your wife is diabetic and has had an infection, she may not get a hospital bed. If your husband has a stroke or heart attack, paramedics may not be able to arrive quickly, leaving him to wait longer for help.”
Little further explained that resources would likely be rerouted to patients deemed more likely to survive if crisis care standards are activated. He reiterated that his pandemic response remains committed to protecting public health while expanding and preserving health care capacity.
With demonstrations having taken place near the homes of health officials this week and protestors defacing the Anne Frank Memorial in Boise on Wednesday, Little denounced the actions of these demonstrators.
“These actions are nothing more than bullying tactics that seek to silence our right to free speech [and] should not be used to intimidate and scare others,” said Little. “There is no place for this behavior in Idaho. We must remain respectful and calm, so we can get through this pandemic together.”
Little reminded Idahoans to choose to do what they can to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
“Our individual choices can prevent the need to ration health care in the coming weeks and months. Please make the right choices; Choose whether to wear a mask when you’re around anyone who’s not a member of your household. Choose to avoid gatherings and keep physical distancing between you and others. And if we all choose to love our neighbors and to do a better job, we’ll be able to protect lives, protect their workforce, protect our economy and protect our children from falling behind.”
Little again stopped short of mandating face masks statewide, rather encouraging Idahoans to wear them. When asked why, he stated that he felt the message would come across stronger if local authorities encourage them.
Little expressed gratitude to frontline health-care workers for their efforts in dealing with the pandemic
“I want to commend our hospitals around the state for working around the clock to share resources, so we can avoid [a crisis care] situation as much as possible,” Little said. “From my heart and from all Idahoans, we express deep appreciation to our doctors, nurses and other medical staff who are overworked and pulling extra shifts to help in the fight. You are true heroes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.