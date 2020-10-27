Idaho returns to modified stage three

PAYETTE COUNTY
During a news conference on Monday, Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho would be returning to stage three of its reopening plan, with some modifications, effective midnight today. State officials have recorded 2,281 new confirmed cases since Friday.
Under stage three, large venues such as sports stadiums will be reduced to 25% capacity, indoor gatherings must be limited to 50 or fewer people, outdoor gatherings are limited to 25% capacity, restaurants, bars and nightclubs are limited to seating customers only, and large venues with 50 or more people must first obtain approval from their local public health district.
Long-term care facilities must require masks on their premises in order to operate. Vulnerable Idahoans should minimize exposure to social settings where distancing may not be practical unless precautionary measures are observed and employers are encouraged to support telework wherever possible.
“It means all individuals and businesses should follow the recommended protocols for minimizing transmission,” said Little. “It doesn’t mean in-person church will end; It doesn’t mean we’re restricting travel in or out of the state; It especially doesn’t mean that we should go to full remote learning in our schools.”
In making this announcement, Little noted that while he preferred a local approach to slowing the spread of COVID-19, record case numbers and rising hospitalizations forced his hand here.
With hospitals quickly filling up or already being full with COVID-19 patients and other patients, and many health-care workers out sick, Little called the situation a “crisis.”
“I want to be very clear about something; The localized approach is still my desired approach in protecting lives and our economy … Some health district boards, mayors and county commissioners have done the right thing and made the hard decisions to slow the transmission in their communities. But there are other parts of Idaho where not enough has been done, even in the face of an overwhelming need for action.”
Also present at the conference was Andrew Wilper, chief of staff at the Boise Veterans Medical Center. Wilper related the impact of Idaho’s increased COVID-19 spread on Idaho veterans.
“Presently there is now [an outbreak] of the disease at the Idaho state veterans home and a record number of patients admitted to our acute care hospital that are threatening our ability to maintain hospital operations,” noted Wilpur. “This outbreak has become so pronounced that we’re working with our regional and national partners to identify health-care workers to travel to Boise to help care for our patients.”
Wilper said the death rate of COVID-19 is “several-fold higher” than that of the seasonal flu, with 4,000 veterans dead.
Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for Magic Valley Wood River in Jerome, noted that healthcare workers have experienced increased fatigue under COVID-19.
“Nurses are having to work extra shifts, the sickness level of the COVID patients is very high, sometimes almost as if an ICU patient but we don’t have room in the ICU and they’re on the regular medical floor and it’s very burdensome,” said Kern. “People are getting very tired and it seems to only be getting worse … We’re facing several weeks of this problem.”
Little reminded the public he emphasizes personal responsibility in their actions.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea to turn it into a political issue,” said Little. “I ask my fellow Idahoans, please support those leaders who have acted and communicate to those leaders who have resisted acting that they need to recognize the urgency of our situation. We Idahoans share pride in our long history of rallying together in times of crisis.”
Idaho presently has 52,262 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 573 fatalities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.