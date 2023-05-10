PAYETTE — Last week, 12,635 people donated $3,755,500 to 639 of nonprofits during Idaho Gives. Although 22 fewer organizations registered for this year’s event than in 2022, the funds raised exceeded last year’s total which was $3.6 million.
“This event marks a generous boost to the services provided in Idaho communities,” according to a news release on May 5 from Idaho Nonprofit Center on Idaho Gives.
Of the 650 who registered this year, 10 organizations in Payette and Washington counties, will see an infusion of funding, with more than $41,000 generated for the nonprofits by 241 donors.
According to county data, 38 donors generated $23,141 for two Payette organizations, with Special Olympics Idaho garnering the most at $21,941, trailed by Fruitland Public Schools Education Foundation Project Fund, which received $1,200.
In Washington County, nearly $18,000 was raised by 203 people for seven organizations with Weiser Memorial Hospital Foundation seeing the most donations at $6,000. Funds also were raised for Weiser River Animal Shelter and Rescue ($4,806), ROSE Advocates ($585), Future Wolverines Foundation ($125), Friends of the Weiser Library ($715), Cambridge Commercial Club, Angel Wings Network ($2,412), and Alzheimer's Association: Greater Idaho Chapter ($3,376).
Although eight registered, Cambridge Commercial Club was among a dozen which did not receive any donations.
Funding will not be split evenly among the organizations, however, specific amounts raised for each was not available in a news release.
To date, Idaho Gives has raised more than $20 million for Idaho nonprofits in 11 years of operations.
This year, 650 organizations registered and there were 22,395 donations made by 12,654 people.
“No one should be surprised at the wonderful generosity of Idahoans,” said Laura Smith, Vice President
of Community Development at ICCU and former INC board president, in the news release. “It’s always amazing to see folks come together to show their love of nonprofits.”
Created and run by the Idaho Nonprofit Center, Idaho Gives is a statewide giving event held every year since 2013. Over those 11 years, Idaho Gives has given $23.5 million to Idaho’s charitable nonprofits.
“As much fun as it is to watch the ticker and see the numbers grow, these funds are also critical to the longevity of our communities’ nonprofits,” said Kevin Bailey, CEO of the nonprofit.
To see the full results and learn more about Idaho Gives, visit IdahoGives.org.
