PAYETTE — Last week, 12,635 people donated $3,755,500 to 639 of nonprofits during Idaho Gives. Although 22 fewer organizations registered for this year’s event than in 2022, the funds raised exceeded last year’s total which was $3.6 million.

“This event marks a generous boost to the services provided in Idaho communities,” according to a news release on May 5 from Idaho Nonprofit Center on Idaho Gives.



