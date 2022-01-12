Idaho Power wins ‘Business of the Year’

ONTARIO — Their primary business may be to keep the lights on in our community, but the Ontario Chamber of Commerce believes officials at Idaho Power company have gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve the city of Ontario. The chamber board has selected Idaho Power to receive its “Business of the Year” award at its upcoming Distinguished Citizen Awards ceremony.
In an interview with the Argus on Dec. 29, chamber President John Breidenbach said the company’s contributions are multi-faceted.
“If we need something, we can call Idaho Power usually, for sponsorships and other things and they’re right there on it,” said Breidenbach. “Just recently, they had some funding available for any agricultural-related projects. I was notified that if we had any we should talk to them about putting in for it. So we did, we got some money to help with our leadership program for [the chamber’s upcoming] agriculture class.”
The agriculture class is scheduled to start in September, according to Breidenbach.
He also said the company has gone out of its way to help businesses become energy-efficient.
“They’re working very hard to get transmission lines and keep up with clean energy; Their clean energy initiative is very important.”
Idaho Power was nominated for the award by Businesswoman Debbie Blackaby. In her nomination form, she wrote that the company is “So supportive of our community — Mike Ybarguen especially cares about helping our community in so many ways. And this has continued for so many years!”
In a phone interview on Jan. 5, Blackaby told the Argus that Ybarguen orchestrating the donation of the company’s former Ontario office building to Project DOVE in 1998 is an early example of the reasons she chose the company for nomination.
In a separate phone interview on Friday, Ybarguen, who oversees community relations for Idaho Power’s west region, said serving the community beyond providing electricity is a core company value.
“[Officials] are very pleased that we’re being recognized as Business of the Year. We try to work hand-in-glove with the communities as best as we can and try to help out where we can,” said Ybarguen. “We have a big responsibility to, of course, keep the lights on … and to take care of our ratepayers and ensure that we do things in a safe manner. We have, of course, those around us that depend on us to run their businesses and their homes, and that’s important to us that we do our very best to take care of business.”
He said the donation to Project DOVE is an example of the company looking for needs to fill in the community.
“We do get multiple donation requests throughout the year, years, in fact, and we seriously consider those. We feel very strongly that where we can support health and human services that it’s very important.”
As he has worked directly with Blackaby, Ybarguen shared about their experience working together.
“I’ve known Debbie Blackaby and Blackaby Insurance for the many years that I’ve worked in and around Ontario and eastern Oregon. She’s been amazing, and [her husband] Mike, how they work in the community to give back. That’s always been a wonderful impression for me as a representative of Idaho Power to see how they want to do things to help.”
He added that he has frequently observed Blackaby with a smile on her face as she helps run the annual Festival of Trees event.
Ybarguen expressed gratitude to all Idaho Power employees involved.
“All of our employees work hard in each community to do our jobs and … make a difference in the lives of the customers. We all rely on electricity heavily, and we all know that we’re striving to be not only good business and keep the rates as low as we can, we are striving to be great stewards of the environment. We have plans in place to not only keep the electricity on each and every day now, but many years in the future. It takes all of our employees to do that, from the office personnel to our linemen, our engineers, people that design and install and then the folks that respond to customers’ inquiries.”
He said the company’s aim is to achieve “win-win solutions.”
