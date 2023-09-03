Idaho Power’s wildfire mitigation plan ‘very much a living document’

ONTARIO — As wildfires continue to ravage the west, utility companies are looking to solutions to minimize damage to infrastructure as well as disruptions to customers. That’s the impetus behind Idaho Power starting an official wildfire mitigation plan in 2020.
“We think it’s wise to take additional steps,” said Sven Berg, corporate communication specialist for the company in a phone interview on Friday.
He said the plan is “very much a living document.” It gets updated at least once a year, with changes being made throughout the year, as well.
Berg said Idaho Power officials are constantly working on that, along with other details to ensure the grid can withstand natural disasters and human attacks, the latter being a national security concern. Since the company started to have an official plan in 2020, he said, there have been “lots of big changes and improving.” This comes from what is learned on the ground as well as feedback from stakeholders, including public utilities commissions in Idaho and Oregon.
“We’re happy for all that input,” Berg said.
About 5% of Idaho Power’s customers are in eastern Oregon, with service throughout Malheur County and parts of Baker County. Overall the company has a 24,000-square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, according to historical information from its holding company IDACORP.
The company took major steps in 2022 to enhance situational awareness in the field and vegetation management to “further harden the electrical system,” according to a summary within the plan. Officials also aim to expand and improve communication and alerts with its customers and communities about wildfires and wildfire risks.
There are numerous steps being taken to harden the grid, including new technology and innovations, with pilots and trials being conducted this year. Among these are satellite imagery, covered conductors, structural resilience of wood poles in high risk zones, shared stewardship and fire detection cameras.
Managing fuels
Some of the steps being taken for wood poles has included swapping them out for steel ones, surrounding them with fire-resistant mesh or managing vegetation to help reduce fuels. For the latter, one way the company ensures this is with brush removal and, on a limited number of wood poles in Idaho, the use of a ground sterilant herbicide.
Now that the method has been deemed effective in killing vegetation around poles, thereby stopping wildfires from reaching them, the company wants to expand the use of sterilant into rangeland areas in eastern Oregon.
According to its Wildfire Mitigation Plan 2023, last updated in December of 2022, Idaho Power submitted an application with the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District to use SpraKil SK-26 ground sterilant throughout eastern Oregon. As such, the Vale BLM will have to prepare an environmental assessment.
Jonah Blustain, Malheur field manager for Vale District BLM, briefly touched on this recently at a meeting of the Malheur County Court.
In a follow-up phone call, he said the company was looking to use the herbicide around 1,600 existing poles on its electrical transmission and distribution lines.
Blustain said the herbicide is a non-selective granular herbicide.
“The product they asked to use [will last] between three and ten years and will help them remove vegetation directly around the individual poles for 15 feet,” he said.
This would be done at the base of existing poles, Blustain said.
The environmental assessment, or Environmental Impact Study, is in the very, very early stages, he said. Much like the Grassy Mountain gold mine project southwest of Vale or the lithium exploration in southern Malheur County, Blustain said there will be an interdisciplinary team of biologists and botanists appointed to looking into and identifying issues, including whether there are areas that cause concern.
A host of information is taken into consideration about the areas surrounding those poles, according to Blustain. This will include such factors as wetland riparian areas, pygmy rabbit habitat, soil crust and the status of plant species. Furthermore, Blustain said they will coordinate with Tribes, which have concerns about how the herbicide could impact traditional food ways.
What to know about SprayKil SK-26
According to the Material Safety Data Sheets on SpraKil SK-26, it is for non-crop weed control and should not be applied “on or near desirable woody or herbaceous plants or on areas where their roots may extend because of possible injury to such plants.”
SpraKil SK-26 comprises 2% Tebuthiuron and 6% Diuron. The latter is classified by the EPA as “known/likely” carcinogen because it has caused bladder, kidney and breast cancers in animal studies, along with genetic damage in developing embryos and bone marrow cells in mice. The MSDS sheets state that animals should be kept off treated areas, but it does not specify a timeline.
When it comes to whether there are concerns about animals accidentally ingesting the herbicide, Blustain indicated there are. As such, he said, discussions will include whether Idaho Power plans to rake it in to mitigate such issues or to leave it on top of the ground, with the latter seeming to pose a higher risk that small animals would ingest it.
With an environmental assessment being done, it will open up an opportunity for public comment on Idaho Power’s proposal. However, it is very early in the process, according to Blustain, who said there are no dates established as of yet.
Idaho Power’s 2023 plan states that BLM staff have estimated “issuing herbicide permits in mid-2024.”
Potential to contaminate water
According to the product warning, SpraKil SK-26 is “known to leach through soil into ground water under certain conditions as a result of registered (rangeland and non-crop) uses.” It states that it should neither be used where the water table is shallow (5 feet or less), as it can result in ground water contamination, nor in areas adjacent to streams or lakes which are periodically flooded.
Research conducted by the University of Nevada, Reno Extension warns that non-selective types of soil sterilants — such as SpraKil SK-26 Granular — kill most plants with which they come in contact, including desirable plants. In addition to long lifetimes, most sterilants are water-soluble and can move downward or laterally with rain or irrigation water, especially when applied on an incline or slope.
Additionally, because the chemicals remain in the soil for so many years, they continue to spread with water movement, year after year. As such, runoff containing soil sterilants can contaminate surface water supplies.
“When a soil sterilant moves through the soil, there is also the possibility for groundwater contamination,” reads the information. “Label directions usually prohibit using these products near drinking water reservoirs or where wells may be recharged.”
Sterilants with the active ingredients in SpraKil SK-26 “have all been found in low levels as water contaminants in various locations in Nevada.”
The study notes that potential for movement of the chemicals is the greatest in sandy soils.
And finally, the study notes that long-term use can cause many other factors.
“Long-term use of soil sterilants will cause bare ground that is prone to erosion, may eliminate healthy insect diversity and can increase the incidence of wildlife pests such as ground squirrels,” it reads.
