ONTARIO — Idaho Power is presenting a series of “one-hour public meetings” to inform local communities about its Wildfire Mitigation Plan.
The first of these meetings will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Collins Gallery, at 676 S.W. Fifth Ave.
The meetings will cover the work that Idaho Power has completed as a measure to protect the power grid and provide a fire risk reduction.
There also will be a virtual meeting on Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon for the purpose of obtaining feedback from the community. More information about the meetings can be found online at idahopower.com/wildfire.
Other physical meeting sites are in Halfway and Huntington on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
The Argus Obsever reached out to Idaho Power to find out more about the need to implement a wildfire mitigation plan such as the one being proposed.
Idaho Power Communications Specialist Sven Berg responded to inquiries in an email on Oct. 26.
When asked if the power grid has been the cause of any wildfires, Berg said that the company “does not have data to answer this question with any precision.” He went on to explain that electrical equipment has the potential to cause wildfires, “many factors figure into determining” what caused a fire’s ignition and utility companies, such as Idaho Power, are “not always informed” when fires happen or if they can be traced back to electrical equipment.
“Idaho Power’s service area in eastern Oregon and southern Idaho has not experienced the devastation of wildfires that have hit California and other nearby states in recent years, but we take wildfire seriously. We work hard to prevent wildfires and keep them from damaging the grid,” said Berg.
He also said that preventative work that the company does starts with the installation of equipment “that meets or exceeds industry standards.”
“This project includes installing spark prevention units, wrapping wood poles with fire-resistant mesh and replacing aging equipment, “ Berg said.
He then referred to Idaho Power’s website for detailed information on how the company is working to protect the grid from wildfire and to provide additional information about the wildfire mitigation plan.
Berg then described the company’s newest initiative, public safety power shutoffs.
“This year, for the first time in company history, Idaho Power developed a plan for Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). A PSPS would occur only in extreme weather – high temperatures, low moisture, high winds, etc. – in limited geographical areas where danger from wildfire is especially high,” he said.
What prompted Idaho Power to initiate this series of meetings goes back to Oregon Public Utility Commission rules which require that the company “engage with the public directly” about the plan.
“Besides this requirement, public meetings are an additional venue that allows us to talk to our customers and communities about wildfire and wildfire mitigation work, and to get their input on how we might shape this work to better fit their communities,” said Berg.
He said that Idaho Power also uses other avenues to communicate with customers including social media, the company’s website and “direct customer communication.”
In terms of customer rates going up as a result of the plan, Berg concluded by saying, “At this time, Idaho Power is not seeking rate changes for wildfire mitigation measures.”
