Idaho Power makes foundation donation

From left, Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young, Mike Ybarguen, Idaho Power Economic & Community Development Director and Cathy Yasuda, Chief Development Officer and Foundation Executive Director pose with the donation.

 Griffin Hewitt, Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The Ontario Area Chamber Luncheon on Sept. 12 was the site of a $5,000 donation to the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation.

Chief Development Officer and Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda responded to the newspaper’s request for additional comments regarding the donation in an email received on Sept. 20.



Tags

Load comments