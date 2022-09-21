Idaho Power makes foundation donation

From left, Treasure Valley Community College President Dana Young, Mike Ybarguen, Idaho Power Economic & Community Development Director and Cathy Yasuda, Chief Development Officer and Foundation Executive Director pose with the donation.
ONTARIO — The Ontario Area Chamber Luncheon on Sept. 12 was the site of a $5,000 donation to the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation.
Chief Development Officer and Foundation Executive Director Cathy Yasuda responded to the newspaper’s request for additional comments regarding the donation in an email received on Sept. 20.
“Historically, Idaho Power has supported the TVCC Foundation through scholarships. I have applied for funds and have been successful in receiving funds to help students pay their tuition and fees almost every year,” said Yasuda.
The donation received by the foundation on Sept. 12 was in response to a “special request” made to the utility company as a means of helping to “raise money for the new Nursing building.”
“We are grateful for this latest contribution which will benefit our entire community,” she said, adding, “Idaho Power continues to be a strong community partner with TVCC and many other groups and individuals throughout our local area.”
The donation was presented to Yasuda and Dana Young, Treasure Valley Community College president by Mike Ybarguen, Economic & Community Development Director for Idaho Power.
