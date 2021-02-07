NYSSA
A Nyssa man was arrested on Thursday in connection to a fatal crash that occurred on New Year’s Day.
According to a news release from Idaho State Police, Kaleb D. Torres, 25, of Nyssa, was booked into the Canyon County Jail on felony charges of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI.
Police say the crash occurred at about 2:27 a.m. Jan. 1 in the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 32, in Caldwell, Idaho.
State Police investigation reveals that Torres was traveling east in the westbound lanes of the interstate in a 2001 Toyota Sequoia when he struck a 2005 Ford Focus being driven by Nicholas White, 19, of New Plymouth. White’s passengers included Reed Thulander, 19, of Cambridge, Kenzie White, 21, of New Plymouth, and Wyatt Currey, 20, of Brogan.
Thulander died from his injuries on the scene. Currey was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Torres was transported by ground ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Nampa. Torres was wearing a seatbelt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.