Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple receives donations and support from community

The ornateness of the shrine at the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple follows the tradition seen in Japan, but differs from that of many Buddhist temples in the United States as seen in this photo from 2018.

 File photo | The Argus Observer

ONTARIO — Goodness and charity can spring up out of even the most devastating of tragedies.

The Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple on the 200 block of Southeast Fourth Street in Ontario sustained fire damage on the morning of July 8. The fire was confined to the temple’s basement and was the cause of overloaded extension cords plugged into one outlet, including some appliances.



