Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple receives donations and support from community

The ornateness of the shrine at the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple follows the tradition seen in Japan, but differs from that of many Buddhist temples in the United States as seen in this photo from 2018.
ONTARIO — Goodness and charity can spring up out of even the most devastating of tragedies.
The Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple on the 200 block of Southeast Fourth Street in Ontario sustained fire damage on the morning of July 8. The fire was confined to the temple’s basement and was the cause of overloaded extension cords plugged into one outlet, including some appliances.
The blaze was subdued by the Ontario Fire Department with assistance from the Fruitland and Payette fire departments.
The upstairs portion of the temple had no structural damage, however, it was damaged from smoke.
The Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple has been part of the Ontario community since 1947.
In a church bulletin received on Aug. 4, Mike Iseri, temple president, described the fire incident, noting that “Ontario Fire Department had staff on site within 7-10 minutes.”
He continued, “We have received many donations and well wishes from our friends and neighbors, our sangha, the community and BCA [Buddhist Churches of America] community, as well! Sangha Taiko has also recieved support via a Go Fund Me effort. We are very grateful for this support.”
Iseri also said that in addition to this support members of the temple have gotten “several offers” for meeting spaces for their services to continue.
The last portion of the publication offers a message from the Assistant Minister, Rev. Kathy Chatterton, who shared a quote from a History Channel interview with Star Trek actor George Takei. In the quote, the Japanese word “gaman” was mentioned. This word translates to an idea of having endurance and fortitude while maintaining dignity.
Chatterton noted how gaman fits into Shin Buddhist practice as these teachings remind practitioners of the concept of “impermanence” and that “everything changes.”
She concluded her thoughts on the fire by stating, “We know that with the support of everyone far and near, we have the resilience to push forward.”
