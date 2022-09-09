Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple hosts Northwest Buddhist convention

ONTARIO — The Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple (IOBT) will be hosting this year’s Northwest Buddhist Convention on Sept. 16-18. This convention is the 75th annual event of its kind and happens to coincide with the local temple’s 75th anniversary.
This is a hybrid event which presents the option of attending virtually in lieu of being there in person.
The in-person portion of this event will be held at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.
More details were provided on the temple’s blog by temple chairman Mike Iseri, saying that the keynote speaker will be Bishop Marvin Harada, in addition to Stuart Hirai, who is a “native of IOBT” and will be present for one of the sessions.
Attendees who are planning on being at the event in person should be advised of the covid protocols that will be followed including wearing masks indoors. Those without masks are encouraged to socially distance.
In an email recieved on Sept. 6, Iseri said that registrations are still being received with “71 registered so far.” He also said that there are 77 people for the Saturday banquet, 26 of whom are local people with 26 being virtual registrations.
“In 2016, we had about 225, so the trend is declining. Covid is probably keeping some at home,” said Iseri.
He went on to state that September is “conflicting with people’s schedules” and described how this schedule conflict is much more apparent than when the convention was held in February.
The recent fire in the temple’s basement on July 8 has served as a set-back to operations for the temple and its congregation as noted by Rev. Anne Spencer, one of the temple’s ministers in an email received on Sept. 6.
“The fire has sure put us behind and I know that Covid will hurt our in-person attendance, but I am so happy that it’s actually going to happen and we will be able to keep our traditions going,” said Spencer.
