Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple hosts Northwest Buddhist convention

More information about the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple, pictured here, can be found online at http://www.iobt.org.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

ONTARIO — The Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple (IOBT) will be hosting this year’s Northwest Buddhist Convention on Sept. 16-18. This convention is the 75th annual event of its kind and happens to coincide with the local temple’s 75th anniversary.

This is a hybrid event which presents the option of attending virtually in lieu of being there in person.



