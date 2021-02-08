Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks input on big game seasons

WEISER
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be collecting input on proposed changes to big game seasons for the 2021-22 regulations between February 8 and 25.
Big game species include deer, elk and black bears. The proposals include several changes that affect hunting seasons in the areas around Council, Cambridge, Weiser and Emmett.
Area residents may be particularly interested in reviewing and commenting on a proposal developed by a small working group comprised of both hunters and area residents. The proposal suggests significant changes to black bear management in units 22, 31, 32 and 32A.
To review proposals and comment, visit the IDFG website between Feb. 8 and 25: https://idfg.idaho.gov/big-game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.