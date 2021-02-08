Idaho Department of Fish and Game seeks input on big game seasons

Deer climb a hill outside Weiser in this photo from January of 2017. Idaho Fish and Game are taking public comment now through Feb. 25 regarding proposed changes to big game seasons for the 2021-22 regulations for big game species, including deer, elk and black bears. The proposals include several changes that affect hunting seasons in the areas around Council, Cambridge, Weiser and Emmett. 

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

WEISER

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will be collecting input on proposed changes to big game seasons for the 2021-22 regulations between February 8 and 25.

Big game species include deer, elk and black bears. The proposals include several changes that affect hunting seasons in the areas around Council, Cambridge, Weiser and Emmett.

Area residents may be particularly interested in reviewing and commenting on a proposal developed by a small working group comprised of both hunters and area residents. The proposal suggests significant changes to black bear management in units 22, 31, 32 and 32A.

To review proposals and comment, visit the IDFG website between Feb. 8 and 25: https://idfg.idaho.gov/big-game.

Tags

Load comments