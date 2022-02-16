WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — In Idaho, bears hibernate during the winter, but the people certainly do not.
It’s a phenomenon that’s evident in the lift lines at many of the Gem State’s ski areas, or the trailheads where people strap on snowshoes and make tracks for miles upon miles, or anywhere ice, snow and gravity combine for a thrill ride.
For most, it’s a fun way to spend a weekend exploring and getting some exercise in Idaho’s great outdoors, but sometimes it leads to much more.
Idaho has a storied history of athletes whose first “pizza and french-fry” turns on the bunny hill or wobbly steps on ice skates as a toddler — or perhaps a decision later in life to switch from one sport to another — have eventually taken them around the world and onto Olympic medal podiums.
The story continues this year, with several athletes who have called Idaho home at some point in their lives competing for Team USA in and around Beijing, China.
The Winter Olympics officially run Feb. 4 through Feb. 20 — Beijing time — but for those of us watching back home, in the Mountain or Pacific time zones, competition gets started on Feb. 3.
Here’s a list of “Team Idaho” athletes, their hometowns or local affiliations, and when they’re scheduled to compete. Schedules and the athletes’ event assignments are subject to change:
Hilary Knight, Sun Valley — U.S. Women’s Ice Hockey
Preliminary round games — also televised live on USA Network
Game 1: USA 5, Finland 2 on Feb. 3. Knight had an assist and seven shots on goal.
Game 2: USA 5, ROC 0. On Saturday morning, Knight scored a goal in the second period, following an assist in the first period. Those contributions put her fourth all-time in U.S.Olympic points and second in assists.
Game 3: USA 8, Switzerland 0: Feb. 6. Knight scored two goals in the U.S. women’s second straight shutout win.
Game 4: USA 2, Canada 4: Feb. 7.
Game 5: USA 4, Finland 1: Feb. 14. Knight scored a goal heading into the third period.
Elimination rounds
Quarterfinals: USA 4, Czech Republic 1. On Thursday, Feb. 10, Knight scored Team USA’s first goal of the game during the second period. Also scoring were Lee Stecklein, Savannah Harmon and Kendall Coyne Schofield.
Semifinals: USA vs. Finland — USA beat Finland 4-1 on Monday, advancing to the Gold Medal game later today. Knight scored one goal in the match against Finland.
Gold Medal Game: Today — 9:10 p.m. MT; On TV: KTVB 7
Andrew Blaser, Meridian — Skeleton
Heats 1-2: Blaser was in 21st place after these first two heats, with a combined time of 2:03.88, which is 3.55 seconds off of the lead.
Heats 3-4 (Finals): Feb. 11 — Blaser remained in 21st place after Heat 3, one spot out of qualification for the fourth and final heat.
Chase Josey, Hailey — men’s snowboard halfpipe
Qualifying Feb. 8: After an opening run in which a miscue put him in 23rd place, Chase pulled off some tricky combinations on his second run to score 69.50 and qualify for the finals on Feb. 10.
Finals: Josey placed seventh, with a score of 79.50 on his third run. These Winter Olympics were the second for Josey, and also the second Olympics in which he qualified for the final round.
Caitlin Patterson, McCall — cross country skiing
Events TBA, was expected to race Saturday in the women’s 15km skiathlon, but did not start.
Looking ahead, more women’s cross-country ski events are scheduled for Feb. 16 and 20.
Caitlin on Feb. 6, wrote on Instagram: “Even though it’s bittersweet that I’m not sure if I’ll be able to race, I’m excited to cheer for Scott and the rest of the team today and in many races to come!”
Scott Patterson, McCall — cross country skiing
30km classic/freestyle skiathlon: Feb. 6 — placed 11th with a time of 1:20:10.0, about four minutes behind the gold medalist.
15km classic: Feb. 11. Scott finished in 38th place.
4x10km relay: Feb. 13. Scott teamed up with Luke Jager, Gus Schumacher and Kevin Bolger representing the USA; the team placed 9th out of 15.
More events TBD; men’s cross-country skiing is also on the Olympic schedule Feb. 16 and 19.
Kevin Bolger, Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation — cross country skiing
Men’s freestyle sprint: Feb. 8
Reached quarterfinals, placed 17th overall
Men’s 4x10-kilometer relay: Feb. 13; Kevin skied the anchor leg for a U.S. team that also included Luke Jager, Scott Patterson and Gus Schumacher. The USA placed 9th out of 15 teams.
Jaelin Kauf — freestyle skiing moguls
Started skiing at Grand Targhee, in Alta, Wyoming, just across the Idaho state line
Won silver medal on Feb. 6 with score of 80.28
Family gathered in Tetonia, Idaho, to watch Jaelin’s silver-medal run
Accomplishment was noted by Rep. Barbara Ehardt in the Idaho House of Representatives
Sara Studebaker-Hall, Boise — Biathlon 2010, 2014
Currently director of operations for U.S. Biathlon
Since retiring from competition, Sara has also served as a cross-country ski coach at University of Alaska-Anchorage and cross-country ski program manager and head coach at Soldier Hollow, Utah.
