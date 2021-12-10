ONTARIO — On Wednesday, Dec. 8, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency awarded over $2 million in grants to reduce diesel emissions to the Pacific Northwest which include the states of Idaho and Oregon.
According to a news release, the funding is part of a bigger package through the 2021 Diesel Emission Reduction Act package that is $77 million.
Nationwide, DERA grants cover a wide range of projects to reduce diesel emissions including upgrades to school buses, port equipment, and construction equipment. Many of these awards will support replacing older diesel equipment with zero-emission technologies such as transportation refrigeration units, terminal tractors, drayage trucks, refuse trucks, a locomotive, and a port ship-to-shore gantry crane.
The state of Oregon was awarded a total of $516,957 to replace older transit and school buses with new diesel engines, alternate fueled engines, or all-electric engines that emit fewer pollutants.
The state of Idaho was awarded $509,502 to replace or retrofit vehicles or equipment with new diesel engines, alternate fueled engines (propane, compressed natural gas), or all-electric engines that emit fewer pollutants.
“Cleaner trucks, buses, boats, and heavy equipment keep local economies thriving while better protecting the health of the people living and working near ports, schools, and along delivery routes,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. “Combined with $5 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law going to electric and alternative fuel school buses over the coming months and years, EPA is leading an unprecedented investment in cleaner air for communities across the country.”
The request for proposals is updated annually and applicants are encouraged to review previous RFP’s for ideas on eligible projects, technologies and funding restrictions.
The EPA will also offer a total of $5 billion between fiscal years 2022 and 2026 for a Clean School Bus Plan to fund the replacement of dirtier school buses with low- or no-carbon school buses.
Each year, $500 million will be available for electric school buses and $500 million will be available for electric buses and multiple types of cleaner alternative fuel school buses.
