ONTARIO
A local businessman says data in the Oregon Health Authority’s most recent weekly outbreak report released Jan. 27 is misleading.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic has been in full swing, OHA has been releasing weekly a list of active and resolved outbreaks in schools, child care facilities, senior and congregate living settings and workplaces for every county in Oregon. The Jan. 27 report was 77 pages long and had data from the following week up to Jan. 24. When Malheur County Health Department regurgitated numbers from the list in a news release on Thursday, the agency indicated three active outbreaks in Vale and three in Ontario, with the latter including two food processing facilities and the prison. At the same time, the news release stated that numbers and dates in the report were “no longer accurate in some cases.”
According to the Grant Kitamura, co-owner of Baker-Murakami Produce, the data are also misleading.
After seeing the information in Friday’s Argus Observer, Kitamura contacted the health department to see why his facility was included.
Kitamura said he and the health department agree that there have been seven cases of workers at the plant since November, with three of those this month. However, the last case was resolved two and a half weeks ago, he said.
Additionally, Kitamura says those cases were “not spread within the company.” Rather, those employees indicated that they thought they had been exposed from family members or social gatherings and were sent to go get tested and go home if they did show up to work.
Kitamura believes the term “workplace outbreak” will lead people to believe the local longtime ag producer is “lying to them.”
“We’re being as transparent as we can be with employees, and let them know if there are any issues and they need to be tested,” he said.
The company will even send employees in for free testing if needed, as well as make employees who have been out due to the virus get tested before they come back. Additionally, the company has taken many internal precautions to adhere to social distancing, including putting plexiglass in between work stations and spraying down equipment with antibacterial product, he said.
Kitamura said the facility has “been touted as one of the best places” for protective COVID-10 measures in the workplace by Malheur County Health District.
The health authority’s terminology makes it sound like the cases are tied to the workplace, he said, adding that he hated to be casting a negative light on the work they were doing, but insisting there has been no outbreak of COVID passed among his 100 employees who handle everything from delivery to shipping and production.
“I think the term is bad and we’re pointing fingers,” Kitamura said. “It makes it look like we are a hotbed of infection.”
Company takes measured steps to prevent virus spread
Skyler Pyne, production manager for Baker-Murakami, sent photos and detailed the myriad measured steps being taken by the facility to protect its employees by reducing the chance of the virus spreading. Among these, are temperature checks (which are recorded and documented) for anyone entering the facility — non-employees are currently not allowed. Anyone with a fever or temperature in yellow are red are sent home and cannot return without a doctors note.
Additionally the company purchased a special mister/fogger machine that is used daily with a special COVID-killing soap, it has closed off tight areas to reduce foot traffic, and in one area individuals have to knock before entering.
Plexiglass dividers have been put up in all areas of the workplace that require individuals to work in close contact with another and in the break room there are dividers on all the lunch tables. Signs and hand sanitizer stations are posted throughout the plant and at entry points, break times are staggered, and employees are required to wear masks and gloves, which are provided by the company.
“I am confident we’ve gone above and beyond to protect our employees and to do our part to battle the coronavirus outbreak. I have 0 employees out right now because of the steps we have taken,” Pyne wrote in a text message. “We do not have an ‘out break’. Sure, we’ve had individuals test positive for coronavirus, but I cannot control what they do outside of my facility. I can control what they do when they enter and while they are here. With the steps we’ve taken I know we have done everything in our power to prevent any outbreak. I know our people feel safe when they come to work. So do I.”
Defining a ‘workplace outbreak’
OHA states that if there are “a cluster of cases in space and time, within plausible incubation periods,” those cases will be considered to be related to part of a workplace outbreak — unless a more likely alternative source for acquisition is identified.”
Suspected workplace outbreaks are then reported to the local health department to be investigated in order to identify those outbreaks.
A request for comment from the Malheur County Health Department to clarify how it in turn defines workplace outbreaks was not returned by press time.
Additionally, OHA states that it is only reporting workplace outbreaks with five or more case for places with 30 or more workers. Furthermore, OHA states that the report includes active cases within the past 28 days, and that once cases are resolved they are moved to a different table, and removed from there after 56 days.
When it comes to reporting data from food packing and ag worksites, OHA states it has concern that workers or staff members might be subject to discrimination, then goes on to say that those workers should never be subjected to discrimination of any kind.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.