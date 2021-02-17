ONTARIO
Ongoing issues with transients, such as break-ins, burglaries, theft, drug activities including shooting up in public, used needles left on the ground, loitering, urinating and defecating in public, panhandling and myriad other issues are cited as the reason that frustrated business owners on the east side are meeting with Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero on Friday.
Some of the problems with theft have been going on for years, but business owners in that area say it has become increasingly worse. Several reasons are cited, including the break-up of a well-established transient camp along the Snake River in November of 2019, as well as the fact that the Malheur County Jail isn’t lodging people who haven’t committed a major crime, a step Malheur County Sheriff Wolfe has said was made due to needing to limit inmate numbers because of COVID-19.
Josh Rhew, owner of The Bargain Center in Ontario, and his father, Skip Rhew, spearheaded the meeting with Romero, who they have become familiar with due to having to contact police about the abundance of criminal activity that is happening in the area. In addition to dealing with issues outside the store, there have also been many times when local business owners have visited the Bargain Center — which is a buy, sell, trade store — to see if something stolen from them ended up being sold there.
“I don’t know what we can do about it, but at least we are trying to put our foot in the water and see what we can all do together,” Skip said.
And he urges others who are experiencing similar issues to attend the meeting.
“There are no consequences to their actions, nobody is going to jail … something needs to be done,” Skip said. “We’re tired of needles, running people off our property and thievery.”
He said that in planning the meeting with Romero, the chief indicated he had some sort of plan to roll out that would be discussed in the meeting.
In trying to find out details about that plan, the newspaper received an email from Romero on Tuesday afternoon.
“I will be answering any questions they may have and educate them on what they can legally do to keep them off their properties,” Romero said in an email. “If time allows, I will be introducing them to two crime prevention concepts. (Crime prevention through environmental design & creating a business watch initiative).”
One such environmental design deployed in June of 2019 by Romero was the removal of trees along the edge of a vacant lot east of Diamond Gallery, in which a transient camp had set up. Later that year, in November, when Ontario Police trespassed the transients by the river, work was done in 2020 to remove large berms and a lot of shrubbery which had previously kept the transient camp well out of sight.
Breaking into places to sleep, do drugs, defecate
Some of the transients will sleep right out on a sidewalk, such as the case with one man who keeps a pile of his belongings — which at first glance looks like a pile of trash — on the southern edge of a lot behind Sinclair on East Idaho Avenue. According to business owners, that lot is owned by Taco Bell.
They say they have repeatedly pleaded with Taco Bell to move him along as he not only panhandles all day, he allegedly when sleeping on the sidewalk, rolls over to urinate in the street.
The newspaper confirmed this morning that the owner of the Taco Bell and the lot at the southern end of Sinclair are owned by the same company, but was not able to reach the owner before deadline.
One suggestion mentioned by several businesses is the city establishing a panhandling ordinance and enforcing it.
Two businesses in the area, Daco Fasteners and Snake River Windshield, which are also U-Haul dealers, have had their fair share of issues, including the U-Hauls being broken into to be used to sleep, do drugs, or defecate.
Daco Fasteners owner Jason Kelly who has been in business on Southeast First Avenue since 2012, said his business has been broken into twice now, and there has been theft of items from the exterior of the store, too. People will break the chain on the fence and take “all kinds of weird stuff,” he said, from tools to a freezer full of food.
And then there’s the mess left behind which Kelly has to clean up himself.
“We find needles, meth pipes, pot pipes,” he said. “I don’t see how anything is going to get better. They hang shoes up on the streets by us, which I understand are based off the color of drugs they’re selling. White shoes means coke or meth, black probably means heroin.”
Another issue cited by multiple business owners is an apartment building above a Mexican Grocery Store on the corner of Southeast First and Southeast Second streets, which has multiple pairs of white, black and brown shoes hanging from the power lines overhead. Business owners say there is a large amount of drug activity happening there around the clock.
“I have no idea who owns it,” Kelly said. “I wish they would just level it.”
He has also had transients line up against his shop building to use wi-fi, and surmises they are doing that for drug activity.
“It’s not getting any easier to manage from a business standpoint,” said Kelly who has looked at moving to Fruitland or Payette. But then, it would just be running away from a problem, he said.
Kelly is hopeful that the tax revenues coming into the city will start to be used toward the problem.
“Maybe they can take some of that money and start doing something with these people who have nothing,” he said. “What are we going to do for them, or with them?”
Snake River Windshield owner Josh Andrews, who has been in business in that area for five years says the ongoing issues with transients is “a pain in the butt” and he worries that its gotten so far out of hand that the area may never recover from it.
He has dealt with property destruction, gas theft, shop break-ins and even transients yelling profanity at him or urinating on his building. There’s also transients breaking into and sleeping in U-hauls.
“The last one I had was so smelly, I had to get in there and spray and it still gagged me,” Andrews said. “It smelled like drugs, and feet and butt. It was horrible.”
Andrews also has no ideas on how to fix the issue and said he doesn’t know if it will get better, then drew a comparison to a recent trip to Los Angeles, observing how much worse the transient problem has grown there.
“It just keeps getting worse around here,” he said. “I see us being the next LA.”
