ONTARIO
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the most beloved Christmas classics didn’t hit performance venues across the U.S. this year (although hundreds of dance companies did offer virtual performances).
Locally, a mainstay coffee shop in Ontario has brought “The Nutcracker” to life in its Christmas display in the main window.
Jordan Heinz, manager of the downtown Ontario Jolts & Juice, hand-cut paper ballerina figurines and adorned them with hand-cut snowflake skirts made of coffee filters. The ballerinas hang on vertical strings and the paper is light enough that movement around the coffee shop, such as from the door opening for customers to pick-up orders, causes the ballerinas to dance about.
Heinz says she spent about six hours hand cutting each ballerina and her coffee-filter skirt.
When asked how she picked the famed Christmas classic as a theme for the window, Heinz responded, “I really love Christmas and I love the Nutcracker.”
She said with stores as roomy as Jolts, you “have to do big statement pieces,” when working on holiday displays.
Heinz said while she’s not good at making paper snowflakes, she found an old blog post from 2012 on snowflakes and was able to adapt it to her display.
“I realized I could use coffee filters, because they kind of have a natural skirt,” she said.
The ballerinas are dancing by the light of the moon, too, which Heinz said she created out of a thicker piece of cardboard that sat between a pallet and product which the store had saved.
Heinz said she typically plays a bit of a part in decorating the other stores, but that the managers all try to do each of the shops — two in Ontario and one in Fruitland — a little different.
She said Andrie Iwasa, who manages the Fruitland store, made a really beautiful storefront window with paper snowflakes she made on her Cricut (a cutting machine for craft projects), which line up in a beautiful mathematical way.
As far as crafts go, Heinz said she herself is not the most crafty person, but that the creativity in Jolts is why she comes up with such unique ideas.
“You can’t just throw a tree up,” she said, adding that they try to decorate each area of the shop. In the downtown shop, in addition to the ballerinas, there are gold-painted cups hanging from birch branches.
While the coffee shop is closed for Christmas, if you didn’t see the decorations, there will still be time, as the decorations will be up until January.
“With us being a mainstay in the downtown area, I wanted it to feel pretty from the outside,” Heinz said.
