I-84 closed in Ontario to commercial traffic heading west

More than 2.5 inches of snow fell in Ontario on Wednesday, but further up the road, areas near La Grande and Pendleton have seen 12 inches of snow in a few short hours Thursday morning. With inclement weather conditions causing white-out conditions in many areas, ODOT officials have closed the interstate in both directions from La Grande to Pendleton, and to commercial trucks heading west at Exit 374 in Ontario.
ONTARIO — Commercial motor vehicles heading west were unable to go farther than Exit 374 on Interstate 84 in Ontario this morning as there was limited parking in Baker City and La Grande. This was due to an interstate closure from Pendleton to La Grande, forced by inclement winter weather conditions.
High winds were causing blowing and drifting snow, as well as white-out conditions in some areas, according to a news release this morning from Oregon Department of Transportation.
"Crews report visibility is down to zero with multiple spun-out trucks," according to the release.
Also closed were Oregon Routes 245 and 204 (Tollgate Highway), as they are not viable routes for freeway traffic. According to an update at 8:30 a.m. today, 12 inches of new snow had fallen in the Tollgate Highway area in the last 3 hours.
I-84 and OR 245 are now open, but the Tollgate Highway remains closed at this time, due to severe winter conditions.
"Winter is here, travel prepared," reads an update early this afternoon.
Continue to check TripCheck.com for updates on these and other routes.
Motorists are urged to continue to check TripCheck.com or call 511 / (800) 977-6368 for updated conditions. Those outside Oregon, can call (503) 588-2941.
