NAMPA – The Idaho Transportation Department will start I-84 bridge maintenance work between 11th Ave. and Franklin Blvd. on Monday. Work will improve and extend the lifespan of each bridge.
Work will start with the 11th Ave. overpass where traffic will be reduced to one lane over the bridge. Flaggers will direct traffic during the day from approximately 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. The bridge will be fully open at night or when work is not occurring.
Later in the project, lane restrictions will occur on I-84 at night while crews work on the Union Pacific Railroad and Phyllis Canal bridges. In addition, scheduled ramp and lane closures will be necessary at the Franklin Blvd. interchange.
“ITD understands that all the I-84 work in Canyon County impacts motorists,” said Luke Rudolph, project manager. “All work is being coordinated to minimize impacts as much as possible. The best way to stay informed is to sign-up for updates by texting 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-ITD-84CC.”
Construction is expected to last until late September. A fact sheet and more information about I-84 corridor projects is available at itdprojects.org/84corridor.
For more information, call (208) 334-8002.
