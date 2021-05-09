Hydrant Re-paint Returns

A fire hydrant at the corner of S.W. Fifth Ave. and S.E. 10th Street in Ontario is seen in need of new paint, as pictured on Thursday. The Ontario Hydrant Re-paint project will tackle hydrants not painted last year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

 Corey Evan | Argus Observer

Following a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez will bring the Ontario Hydrant Re-paint project back for its third year on Saturday, May 15. On the project’s Facebook page, Rodriguez wrote, “This year’s focus will be on smaller residential streets, and whatever Main Street hydrants weren’t touched last year. We encourage citizens to point us in the right direction for residential hydrants in need.”

In a phone interview with the Argus on Friday, Rodriguez said, “It’s not a big project. It’s just a project to start from the bottom” to help make the city more presentable to visitors. He also expressed that he hopes for a bigger turnout than in September, which saw very little response due to the pandemic.

Rodriguez expressed gratitude to Taqueria Muñoz, The Goodlife smoothie shop and Quilting Company of Oregon for their help in kickstarting this year’s project.

