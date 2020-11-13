HUNTINGTON
Valley Family Health Care’s Mobile Access Care Clinic or MAC is “ready to serve our community members in rural regions of Oregon and Idaho that may not have easy access to health care” states the introduction on the health care provider’s website.
The Mobile Access Care Clinic visits a lot of communities, one in particular is Huntington.
According to Christian Cooke, who serves as the mobile clinic’s driver, among many other jobs, said that the unit had been doing monthly visits to Huntington for over two years approximately. He said that recently, those visits increased to two per month, the second and fourth Tuesday of every month, rather than just the second Tuesday like it had been.
Cooke also said that the visits alternate with what services are provided.
The second visit of the month, the mobile clinic will have a medical provider and dental hygienist.
“We have been taking appointments and walk-ins are welcome. We put the sandwich board out saying that,” said Cooke.
He said that the mobile clinic saw an increase in appointments and visits after mailers were sent out to members of the community announcing the mobile care clinic’s dates and times of operation during the visits.
“We like Huntington, it’s a neat little community,” stated Cooke, “There’s always deer wandering around.”
Cooke went on to say that having the mobile clinic available is good for people who “might not be able to get to town.”
He said that the mobile clinic is currently offering flu shots and COVID tests, the latter of which is free of charge. Cooke explained that if someone is insured, the clinic will bill the insurance provider, if someone is uninsured, their test will be paid for out of funds from a government grant.
Cooke feels like the visits are good for the community.
“It makes a difference to a lot of people,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.