Hunter safety instructor named Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year

VALE
A Vale man has been honored for his work as Hunter Safety Instructor in Malheur County.
Topper Schlupe, who has been teaching hunter safety for the past 20 years, has been named the Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year for 2020 for eastern Oregon by the Hunter Safety Instructors Association.
Schlupe said he got involved teaching in about 2000 when his daughters began hunting and went through the course. His twin sons, now in their 20’s, have gone through the course and are now instructors themselves and were junior instructors before that.
From the beginning, Schlupe has partnered with Don Hodge, also of Vale, who has been a hunter safety instructor for 42 years, Hodge said.
“It is quite an honor,” Schlupe said of the award, noting he was selected by a committee of the State Association of Hunter Instructors.
He and Hodge have had as many as 50 students show up for a class, which necessitates splitting them up for more than one group.
The pair are two of five instructors in Vale, Schlupe said, one is in Jordan Valley, two are in Nyssa and three are in Ontario, as active instructors. There are other people who are present at one class period on specific topics, such as archery and muzzle-loading, and other volunteers, such as parents, who help with activities such as field days, an activity required with classroom work to obtain a certificate.
“We have a lot of volunteers that help with classes.”
“In Vale, we have 20 hours of classroom instruction and four to five hours field work,” he said. “We do two classes a year.”
“It’s a great honor to be recognized,” Schlupe said. “I like teaching the kids.”
“It was great,” Hodge said about his partner getting the honor.
Hodge himself was honored when he was one of the initial inductees into the Hunter Educators Hall of Fame.
