Dave Stiefvater, habitat coordinator for Pheasants Forever, leads a youth hunt in Ontario. A field day is slated for Sept. 24 in Ontario for students who have completed the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's online Hunter Education course.
Dave Stiefvater, habitat coordinator for Pheasants Forever, leads a youth hunt in Ontario. A field day is slated for Sept. 24 in Ontario for students who have completed the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife's online Hunter Education course.
Photos courtesy of Dave Stiefvater
A youth holds up pheasants that were bagged during a past field day event.
ONTARIO— There will be a Hunter Education Field Day Class on Sept. 24 in Ontario. Students need to register on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife website and there is a limited number of spots available for participants.
The field day will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ontario Police Department Range, 4277 Heinz Blvd.
Instructor David Stiefvater will lead students during the event.
Students must complete the youth Hunter Education online course and bring proof of completion to the field day.
There also will be a multiple choice written exam.
Attendees are alerted not to bring their own firearm or ammunition, as ODFW will provide all needed equipment for the field day.
Those who sign up are urged to remember to include a valid email address in the youth account, as reminders will be sent before the event.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.