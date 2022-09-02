Purchase Access

ONTARIO There will be a Hunter Education Field Day Class on Sept. 24 in Ontario. Students need to register on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife website and there is a limited number of spots available for participants.

The field day will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ontario Police Department Range, 4277 Heinz Blvd.



