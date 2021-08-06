Hungry for your fair share of Fair food faire?

NEW PLYMOUTH — With two more days to go in the 2021 Payette County Fair, as of press time, there’s still plenty of shows to see, livestock to bid on and last but not least, food faire to try. the newspaper has compiled a roundup of what food vendors have set up shop at this year’s fair, so local foodies don’t have to miss out.
Following is a sample of what these vendors have to offer.
• For those who need their daily coffee fix, Sadie Thomas of Vale has brought her traveling coffee trailer to represent her company, Lazy S Coffee Co. In addition to a cup of joe, she also offers lemonades and Italian sodas, smoothies, candy and espresso beans. She also offers “less-carb” options for those watching their carb intake.
• The New Plymouth Kiwanis Club offers burgers and fries for the lunch and dinner crowds, as well as cinnamon rolls and sausage biscuits for those coming in early to hose down their livestock or watch competitions ahead of the midday heat. All food and labor is donated by Kraft-Heinz Foods and Kiwanians, with proceeds benefitting local youth projects.
• The Payette High School Band Boosters also have a burger stand, with its proceeds benefitting the Payette High Marching Band. Like many burger stands, the boosters offer specialty burgers such as their Pirate Burger and First Mate Burger. What makes them special, you ask? The boosters’ crew will sing a little sea shanty for you upon serving it up.
• Veterans of Foreign Wars post 9036 in New Plymouth offers traditional faire of hotdogs and corn dogs, nachos, biscuits and gravy, and even pancakes and sausage.
• Craving a south-of-the-border order? Fiesta Guadalajara is out to satisfy your Mexican food cravings, with a carne asada burrito featuring among its various offerings. If you can’t make it to New Plymouth, Fiesta Guadalara has six locations in the Treasure Valley, as well as one in Ontario.
• If east coast flavor is more your thing, Black Pearl Surf & Turf has brought out its mobile operations to serve up Philly cheesesteak sandwiches, as well as shrimp, fish and chips, and even poutine, a Canadian fast food staple. They also offer Dippin’ Dots ice cream for dessert.
• Local Boy Scout Troops 365 and 386 are jointly operating a snack stand, offering popcorn and cotton candy.
• For those looking to really cool off, Lucinda Hyatt of Parma only brings out her Shaved Ice stand once a year. It is operated this year by her son, Anderson Hyatt and His friend, Joshua Walker.
• The Corpus Christi Catholic Community is offering a faithful go-to as fairgoers try to keep cool: ice cream. Its menu is short but sweet: vanilla, chocolate, mint chocolate, rocky road, cookie dough, huckleberry and strawberry shortcake. Who needs 31 flavors when you have this lucky seven?
Many vendors at the fair accept debit and credit cards. The fairgrounds has an ATM machine available, in case you need cash for those who don’t.
For more information, call the fairgrounds at (208) 278-5000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.