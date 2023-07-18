ONTARIO — Despite the triple-digit heat, hundreds of all ages turned out to see a night of Japanese culture on Saturday in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Festivities for the Japan Nite Obon Festival included traditional outfits, drumming and dancing, and a talk from a National Park Ranger from the Minidoka National Historic Site in southern Idaho, one of 10 sites were Japanese Americans were imprisoned during World War II.

President Franklin Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 also resulted in many Japanese Americans landing in the Western Treasure Valley, as there was a farm labor camp in Nyssa. It is said they were so welcomed by the community that many stayed or moved here after the order was lifted. That population is the reason the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple exists in Ontario and subsequently the reason the Obon festival has been going for 74 years, with only a three-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic.



