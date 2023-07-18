Taryn Ebbesen participates in one of the Bon Odori dances. Behind her, but not immediately visible, are her cousins Zoey and Logan Bray, and her brother Anders. All of them are great-grandchildren of Seiko Go.
From left, Aimee Betts and Milo Peck, participate in one of the Bon Odori dances. Peck was a student of the late Madame Kanriye Fujima, a traditional dance instructor who taught in Ontario for about 50 years.
National Park Service Intern Midori Tanada, of Portland, pauses for a photo at a booth about the Minidoka National Historic Site during the Obon Festival. Her grandfather, Howard Tanada, was imprisoned in Minidoka with his siblings.
ONTARIO — Despite the triple-digit heat, hundreds of all ages turned out to see a night of Japanese culture on Saturday in the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Festivities for the Japan Nite Obon Festival included traditional outfits, drumming and dancing, and a talk from a National Park Ranger from the Minidoka National Historic Site in southern Idaho, one of 10 sites were Japanese Americans were imprisoned during World War II.
President Franklin Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066 also resulted in many Japanese Americans landing in the Western Treasure Valley, as there was a farm labor camp in Nyssa. It is said they were so welcomed by the community that many stayed or moved here after the order was lifted. That population is the reason the Idaho-Oregon Buddhist Temple exists in Ontario and subsequently the reason the Obon festival has been going for 74 years, with only a three-year break during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There were many ways attendees were staving off the heat to enjoy the festivities on Saturday. This included fanning off with paper fans that were available at booths hosted by the National Park Service and the Buddhist Temple, and standing in front of large electric fans that were set up around the perimeter. Temple member Howard Matsumura told attendees the event would have been inside except for the dinosaurs exhibit, and he was glad people were staying in light of the heat.
During the Bon Odori dances — which included such favorites as Hanagasa Odori, or flower straw-hat dance, and Tanko Bushi, a dance to a coal mining folk song — the dancers formed a line or ring and watched teachers for cues about the moves. Among those teachers was Seiko Go, one of Ontario’s eldest traditional dancers whose mother began teaching her classical Japanese dance when she was 4 years old.
Learning from Minidoka visitors
During her talk, Park Ranger Emily Teraoka discussed how during WWII, the Minidoka site in Jerome County, Idaho, held Japanese American citizens from throughout the northwest, and quickly became the seventh-largest city in Idaho at the time.
“Which is incredible to think about, right? It’s essentially a concentration camp.”
Teraoka mentioned how their work at the site is to interpret the history for more than 120,000 Japanese-Americans “who were held without trial during WWII.” The Minidoka site became part of the National Park Service in 2001, she said, but it wasn’t until the last few years that visitors were able to go in for a “whole experience” at the site. Recent developments include a visitor center which was opened about three years ago, new interpretive signs along the trail and a new honor roll board that lists the names of 840 who were incarcerated at Minidoka and also served in the U.S. Army during WWII. The center is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Labor Day. There are tours available and a short film with survivors.
Teraoka took a moment to acknowledge those who survived being held at Minidoka or one of the other sites, and asked them to raise their hand. A woman in the audience raised her hand, which prompted a round of applause.
Teraoka said the week prior was the annual pilgrimage to Minidoka, where survivors and their descendants return to the site for healing and community. This year’s theme posed the question: “What kind of ancestors do we want to be?” Teraoka said the answer became that “many Japanese-Americans look to their elders and see the example they have set and the work they have done to help our own community and others.”
Then, in Japanese, she said, “I am who I am because of you,” followed by the American translation.
Teraoka said they had been invited by Matsumura, who got up immediately after the park ranger’s speech to tell people that the Minidoka site is only about a two and a-half hour drive and well-worth the trip.
“In spite of the trauma and injustice that occurred at Minidoka during WWII, we are grateful to be a part, a small part, of a vibrant community here in Ontario, Oregon,” Teroaka said.
She was joined by intern Midori Tanada, of Portland, with the two of them hosting a booth as well as getting up to participate in the coal mining dance.
During an interview at the booth, Tanada said her grandfather, Howard Tanada, was in Minidoka with his siblings. He was the youngest of five siblings and was 5 years old when he went into Minidoka. His oldest sister at the time was 22, and their parents “were pretty old when they were in there,” Tanada said.
Two of his eldest sisters went to Chicago, where they did translating for the U.S. Army.
Tanada never got to meet her grandfather and the family’s time in Minidoka wasn’t something they talked about often while she was growing up. Her father shared what he knew, which was very little, she said.
“So whatever I get to learn at this internship, I get to share with him and he’s also learning,” Tanada said.
She learned about the internship in college, which she attended in Beloit, Wisconsin, studying anthropology and Japanese. After the internship, which is through November, she’ll head back to Portland and figure out what to do next.
“I really liked studying the cultural side of things and wasn’t sure what I wanted to do after school, so I heard of this internship program and thought it would be a good segue,” Midori said.
