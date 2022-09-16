ONTARIO — There were about 350 people who attended the 18th annual Hands Around the Park for Recovery on Thursday afternoon. Despite some wind gusts, storms that were looming on the western horizon kept at bay until after the event was over.

The event was held at Laxson Park and there was music, food, a plethora of activities and a dunk tank — all being offered for free. For the latter, various community members volunteered to take a splash or more into some cold water wearing smiles all the while. This included Ontario’s newest police officer, Rick Reyna.



