Cheryl C. draws her handprint on a board that was added up at the end of the night to tally how many years of collective sobriety were celebrated at the Hands Around the Park for Recovery event at Laxon Park on Thursday afternoon. Overall, there were 592 years, according to Dixie Woods with Lifeways, who helped tally the numbers at the end of the night.
Rick Reyna, Ontario Police Department's newest officer, is all smiles after having been dunked in a tank of cold water and getting ready for the next potential splash. Several people, including youth, took the chance to dunk him and were successful.
ONTARIO — There were about 350 people who attended the 18th annual Hands Around the Park for Recovery on Thursday afternoon. Despite some wind gusts, storms that were looming on the western horizon kept at bay until after the event was over.
The event was held at Laxson Park and there was music, food, a plethora of activities and a dunk tank — all being offered for free. For the latter, various community members volunteered to take a splash or more into some cold water wearing smiles all the while. This included Ontario’s newest police officer, Rick Reyna.
There were more than 20 community service organizations participating, according to Paula Olvera, with Malheur County Prevention Coalition, which organizes the annual event.
Grilling up hamburgers were Ontario Police Officer James Swank, Malheur County Sheriff Brian Wolfe and Undersheriff Travis Johnson.
The day is a way to celebrate how people can recover from addiction and mental health challenges, which impact everybody in some way or another, according to Olvera.
Dixie Woods, with Lifeways, was heading up a booth in which people could draw their handprint on a large board and write the the length of time they had been sober. Some handprints carried numbers of years with one showing 26 years of sobriety and another showing four days. At the end of the night, they added up all the numbers of the hundreds of handprints on the board. Woods said that board celebrated 592 years of collective sobriety.
With no gatherings for a couple of years, due to COVID-19 pandemic and having moved from Lions Park to Laxon, organizers of the event are “kind of regrouping and regathering,” Woods said. However, when compared to Lions Park, the proximity of Laxon to residential neighborhoods is a positive, she said, having benefits such as drawing more attention, therefor getting more participants engaging at the community event, which is meant for everyone.
During the event, there were two special awards given during the event.
Denise Baker received the Dr. Larry Stoune Award for Recovery. She has been in recovery for five years, and has since gone back to school and earned her master’s degree. Baker is working with Ken Rush at Origins Faith Community Outreach Initiative.
“She has worked tirelessly this last year and longer with a “do-er” attitude at Origins and The Bridge Renewed. Helping individuals seek shelter, clothing, recovery services, and anything they may need,” reads information about Baker provided by Woods. “She drops whatever she is doing to help and is very hands-on at the shelter all while in school to get her Certified Recovery Mentor training.”
The Terry Thompson award, which goes to those who exemplify how the man lived his life and served others, went to Jennifer Schaffer.
“Genuine advocate for recovery! Jennifer is a great multi-tasker for anyone that is trying to live a better life,” read the notes provided. “She is honest, and hardworking, and doesn’t let anyone stand in the way of her helping others.”
