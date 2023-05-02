ONTARIO — How the state should spend its budget for the 2023-25 biennium was up for great discussion on Friday, when hundreds poured into Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Oregon Legislature Ways & Means Committee stopped in during its community budget meeting roadshow tour across the state, traveling as far southeast as it has ever been.

“The long trip you took out here today is the same one we take when we go see you,” said one of the more than 130 people who signed up to give testimony.



