ONTARIO — How the state should spend its budget for the 2023-25 biennium was up for great discussion on Friday, when hundreds poured into Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Oregon Legislature Ways & Means Committee stopped in during its community budget meeting roadshow tour across the state, traveling as far southeast as it has ever been.
“The long trip you took out here today is the same one we take when we go see you,” said one of the more than 130 people who signed up to give testimony.
There was only time for 60 citizens to provide comment, according to a follow-up news release on May 1 about the budget meeting, which was the fourth and final stop on the tour.
As the community hearings are meant for listening to testimony and not discussing it, any lawmakers present are able to attend. That’s why District 60 Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, who is not a committee member, was sitting at the makeshift dais with lawmakers, including District 30 Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale.
There is only one more chance for citizens to weigh in during community hearings on the budget, and that will be at a virtual meeting on Wednesday. It will take place in person in Salem, with virtual and remote testimony being accepted during the meeting, which is from 6 to 8 p.m. local time. Registration to testify can be done online at https://bit.ly/44n9ACE.
Local youth talks about fair
As typical with going to a meeting in Salem, many people traveled several hours or more to speak to the lawmakers at the public hearing. Topics ranged across the board, and included such issues as food security, law enforcement, housing and homelessness, county fairs, OSU Extension research, health care, education, agriculture, child care, Ontario Community Recreation Center, and the Treasure Valley Reload Center — a state funded rail shipping project outside Nyssa that is estimated to be about $8.5 million short on funding.
Of the dozens who got to talk to the lawmakers, several were from the local area and spoke of local issues, including Grant Kitamura who spoke about needed funding for the reload center, as well as OSU’s Malheur Experiment Station located in Ontario. The facility provides critical agriculture research and “has kept our local ag industry competitive in the nation and internationally.”
Also speaking about agriculture and the importance of supporting youth who pursue it through bills that support more funding for county fairs was Rylie Stokes, of Vale. She was one of the youngest members to speak to lawmakers on Saturday. Stokes is a homeschooled high school senior and the president of the Vale High School FFA chapter. At one point during her speech, committee member Sen. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, picked up her cellphone and snapped a photo of the youth.
Stokes told the committee how has been involved in showmanship at the county fair since she was 9 and how countless aspects of the county fair that impact the students and those who support them.
“In speaking for myself, showing livestock at the Malheur County Fair helped me to find my creative voice. …” she said. “It was the beginning, the middle and will be the end of my 4-H/FFA involvement.”
Among many fair experiences, Stokes said she and her peers also have gained knowledge of the industry, the benefits of hard work, leadership, public speaking and how to grow friendships in their community.
“Inside the ring, we are polished, professional competitors. However, outside the ring, through fair, we have learned to uplift and teach each other to be better individuals,” Stokes said.
Commenting that the county is one of the poorest in Oregon, she mentioned how the youth still get to see generosity through community support of the fair.
Stokes’ time was up before she could finish and she was not the only one who was dismissed as the clock reached the 2-minute mark. Ahead of the hearing, Co-chairwoman Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, N.W. Portland/Beaverton, stated that those who were unable to finish speaking could submit their testimony through written comments up to 48 hours after the meeting.
“We do look, we promise,” Steiner said.
Substance use and crime
Several local officials — elected and paid — got the opportunity to speak about what they would like to see funded. Among them were Mayors Deborah Folden, of Ontario, and Tom Vialpando, of Vale, Malheur County Commissioner Ron Jacobs, Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson, Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, Ontario City Council President John Kirby and Ontario City Councilors Eddie Melendrez and Ken Hart. The latter two respectively serve on the Ontario School Board and Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education.
Comments from Iwai and Johnson related to homelessness, substance use disorders and a significant increase in related crimes.
“Malheur County — Ontario specifically — needs more funding to provide better services as a result of poor policy. Please help Ontario,” Iwai said.
Johnson said limited funding has hampered community corrections, including cutting funding for three positions and decreasing funding to the jail. At the same time, there has been an increase of people on supervision, including those from outside the state who come here to take part in legal drug use. As such, Johnson said, “our deputies are lucky to keep up.”
Health and education
Hart, who also is the CEO of Valley Family Health Care, kept his focus on needs in health-care and how to alleviate bottlenecks in the system. One idea is leveraging Treasure Valley Community College for a four-year nursing degree.
Additionally, Hart said since he is in health care, he strongly supports House Bill 2410, aimed at reopening the pool and related recreation center.
Other locals who spoke included Lindsay Grosvenor, strategic partnerships program manager with Oregon Food Bank - Southeast Oregon Services; Ontario Recreation District Executive Director Andrew Maeda; Kelly Poe of Four Rivers Healthy Community; Dana Tuckness, local farmer and vice-chairman for Oregon Wheat Commission; Nickie Shira, the innovation coordinator for Frontier STEM Hub.
Poe asked for funding regarding early learning development, including for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which currently supports 739 children under age 5 in Malheur County with free books.
“We’re really good at creating local solutions with local families and our local communities to address the needs of our families and their children. But we have a lot of work to do,” Poe said. “Eastern Oregon parents need more options for care and education that meets their needs and they need a voice in the system.
While they were in Ontario, the lawmakers heard a presentation and took a tour on Saturday. The presentation was by Shawna Peterson, executive director of Eastern Oregon Economic Development Region as well as Treasure Valley Reload Center. She talked about the unique challenges and opportunities faced by the county due to its proximity to Idaho, according to the news release sent Monday. The lawmakers also toured an Ontario-based 3D printed home facility, “an innovative technology that could aid in Oregon’s ambitious housing production goals,” according to the release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.