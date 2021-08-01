Our hospitals, our churches, our businesses, and our children all face the onerous onslaught from the conformist movement in Idaho. I’m grateful to the great nurses, physicians, and other staff at St. Luke’s who did an incredible job helping us to bring our baby girl, Ruby, into this world.
They were great people. After many private chats with different nurses during our recent hospital stay, I’ve walked away with a unique perspective.
Many nurses expressed to me that they feel it’s wrong for the hospital to force them to undergo an experimental medical treatment as a requirement for their employment. Some have extensive experience and tenure, yet their loyalty is rewarded by telling them to shut up and get whatever medical treatment they’re told to. It’s the height of arrogance when corporate executives feel they’re the most qualified to make healthcare decisions for healthcare professionals. It’s heartbreaking and immoral.
Sadly, much of our leadership in Idaho and in America today celebrate mass conformity and any question from us regular folks are scorned as ignorant. But conformity and conscience don’t go hand in hand. Forcing others to undergo medical treatments to satisfy your need for control is wrong, plain, and simple.
Not only is the need to control your neighbor an immoral one but equally distasteful is the obvious conflict of interest in which the hospitals have undertaken. St. Luke’s alone has received almost $130 million from the federal Health & Human Services Provider Relief Fund. On top of that is a COVID-19 Coverage Assistance Fund which guarantees healthcare providers money for each vaccine administered.
Herein lies the conflict of interest; being compensated to administer an experimental medical treatment and then mandating your workforce to receive that same treatment.
This issue isn’t just a political one for my family, the concern hits home. My wife, Holly, is a Nurse Anesthetist at St. Luke’s and she is currently breastfeeding our newborn baby girl. Holly received an email from St. Luke’s which effectively told her to get the vaccine or don’t come back to work from maternity leave. Interesting to me how a healthcare provider could have so many processes in place to address postpartum depression and then also feel perfectly comfortable telling a healing mother that her job is at risk if she doesn’t expose her newborn baby to an experimental medical treatment.
The legislature MUST act immediately to prohibit employer mandated experimental medical treatments. About 100,000 Idahoan’s work at only 10 employers in the whole state. St. Lukes and Saint. Al’s collectively have about 20,000 (excluding contractors). When your entire workforce is approximately 750,000 then it’s clear this is a huge problem. Do the right thing, protect Idahoan’s ability to protect themselves.
