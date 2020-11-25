How to have a socially distant Thanksgiving, together

ONTARIO
A wave of new COVID-19 restrictions means that many families won’t be gathering in-person for Thanksgiving this year, even if it’s warm where their family lives. But does that mean the holiday has to feel distant? No. Instead, it means we have the opportunity to rethink how we do Thanksgiving, and in many cases put the emphasis on the ‘thanks.’
My Subscription Addiction conducted a survey via its website of 3,000 people and found that 21% of Idaho families plan to forego the big feast for a meal kit or even takeout. Further, 34% of Idahoans are planning to video call their extended family instead of making the trek to visit face-to-face.
Following are examples of ways you can safely gather in for the holiday this year.
Share recipes
How can you share your famous roasted red potatoes or your unique cranberry sauce with family if they’re 850 miles away (that’s how far away my mom is, in California)? By giving them insight as to how it’s made!
You can either email or text recipes to each other by copying and pasting recipes into the body of the message, or simply snap a picture of your recipe card and send it the same way you would ordinarily send vacation photos to each other.
This is best done before Thanksgiving itself, like right now. That way, you can run to your favorite grocery store to grab missing ingredients. This will help save time and headaches on the big day, as most grocery stores are closed on Thanksgiving, or may have limited selection even if they’re open.
Once you have each other’s recipes and gathered the necessary bits and bobs to slap it together, you may end up with questions about how exactly to achieve that golden brown crust or when to add the pumpkin spice. Have your phones handy to call each other up should those questions arise. No need to go it alone, even if you’re home alone.
Do you really need a whole bird?
Depending on the size of your household, it’s worth considering buying just a turkey breast kit at the grocery store instead of a whole turkey. You’ll easily save half the cost, and it’s ideal for households without kids. Many kits are available with gravy and seasoning packets included, if flavor is your worry. You’ll also avoid the argument of who gets the drumsticks, as the problem won’t even be there to begin with.
If you have a bigger household, weigh in on a smaller bird. And don’t forget to get creative with the leftovers!
The same goes for side dishes. Make as many as you want to, but in smaller portions so it doesn’t get wasted. One idea: Some stores have mini pumpkin pies, others half pies or by the slice, that way you don’t have to buy a whole one. Ask your store’s bakery department what they can do for you, they’ve likely heard it a hundred times this year.
According to savethefood.com, 40% of the food produced in the U.S. is never eaten. The biggest source of this waste is not restaurants or grocers, but consumers. Their website has a handy ‘guest-imator’ took that can help you calculate how much to make.
Don’t just rely on your eyes to figure out how much to make for your household, they can often be bigger than your stomach.
Zoom in, volume up!
Normally, playing videos on your phone would potentially distract from the togetherness of Thanksgiving. But as we’re all painfully aware, this isn’t going to be a normal Thanksgiving. This year, call up your loved ones through Zoom, FaceTime or whatever video platform you use and turn your device into the Thanksgiving centerpiece. If yours is a bigger household, you might consider setting your device up on a lazy Susan atop a box so you can spin the screen around and allow everyone to wave hello without having to pick up the device.
Two things to consider as you do this: First, make sure your device’s audio is all the way up or connected to a bluetooth speaker if needed. Second, consider setting up your food on the kitchen counter instead of the dinner table, so grandma and grandpa don’t have to stare through the turkey to see their grandkids.
Don’t forget
Understandably, many people are upset about not being able to travel to see loved ones in person thanks to COVID-19. Nonetheless, the heart of the Thanksgiving holiday is to give thanks. Sorry to pull a Yogi Berra on our readers, but that’s true. This is a day to remember all that we should be thankful for: Having family time, even if there’s space between us, having technology to be able to see each other’s faces, having hands (if not, somebody else’s) to learn how to make new recipes with, having said food and having roofs over our heads.
Let us hope that we can remember to give thanks year round, and that we can meet in person next year.
