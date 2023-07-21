How to eat healthy, even as food prices rise

When it comes to eating healthy on a budget, one tip is to think about buying what is in season and to look into a local farmers markets for help. The produce there is often fresher and it tends to last longer. Cheaper fruits and veggies typically stay fresh for a while longer, with cabbage being able to last for weeks in a refrigerator.

 Stock art

Higher food costs are a concern for many Oregonians, but one local health expert said people can still manage to eat healthy.

Chelsea Warren, health coach manager for Providence Health Plan and an American Heart Association volunteer, said a healthy diet is balanced, with plenty of fruits and vegetables, some whole grain products and high fiber proteins. However, those foods might feel too expensive at the moment.



