ONTARIO — A firefighter was killed in an explosion in February when responding to a barn fire in a rural area southwest of Portland, and it was due to a hazard that nobody knew was there, but was likely preventable. Eric Lloyd, president of Oregon Risk Management Solutions, detailed that story to attendees of a free agriculture safety seminar offered by SAIF, which was held at the Clarion Inn on Tuesday. The session focused on ag safety and health and included an assortment of related topics.

Lloyd was addressing the topic of emergency prevention in agricultural workplaces. He emphasized it was needed for owners and employees, as well as first responders who “are putting their lives on the line and are coming out to help us on our worst day."



