Attendees of a free farm safety seminar at the Clarion Inn on Tuesday discuss hazards in agricultural workplaces that can harm or kill people and why to include that information in a summary emergency plan. Such a plan could in turn be given to outside agencies, such as first responders, in the case of an emergency.
Eric Lloyd, president of Oregon Risk Management Solutions, talks to attendees about the importance of identifying, locating and communicating hazards on farms that can hurt or kill not only owners and employees, but first responders during emergencies.
ONTARIO — A firefighter was killed in an explosion in February when responding to a barn fire in a rural area southwest of Portland, and it was due to a hazard that nobody knew was there, but was likely preventable. Eric Lloyd, president of Oregon Risk Management Solutions, detailed that story to attendees of a free agriculture safety seminar offered by SAIF, which was held at the Clarion Inn on Tuesday. The session focused on ag safety and health and included an assortment of related topics.
Lloyd was addressing the topic of emergency prevention in agricultural workplaces. He emphasized it was needed for owners and employees, as well as first responders who “are putting their lives on the line and are coming out to help us on our worst day."
The firefighter who got killed was someone who Lloyd knew. As such, it hit really close to home. After the incident, staff at Oregon Risk Management Solutions put their heads together to see what they could learn and change.
“And we went through and said never again,” Lloyd said. “Never again are we going to have a firefighter in Oregon go out to a farm and get killed doing his job from a hazard that nobody knew was there.”
One of the company’s main goals, he said, is helping ag producers determine how to better identify, locate and communicate hazards on the farm.
When Lloyd asked attendees who had an emergency plan, nobody raised their hands. That was worth addressing, he said. That plan should include a summary of hazards or information that can be communicated to outside agencies, in the case it is needed.
“It’s so important to have a summary to pass off to emergency responders,” Lloyd said. “It’s worth its weight in gold.”
Noting that prevention is the best plan, he also stated that Oregon OSHA requires quarterly safety walkthroughs of agricultural properties. This should always be done by multiple people.
“It’s advantageous to have extra sets of eyes,” he said.
When asking the audience what kind of information should be included in the plan, answers varied. They included materials stored in buildings; identifying hazards, such as canals or where fuel is stored; and emergency contact information.
“Basic stuff,” Lloyd said, noting that a cherry farm in the northern part of the state issues a pocket-card to every single employee who works for them. That card has information with names of fields and the physical addresses of those, as well as phone numbers for emergency contacts.
Included on a table filled with resources, such as informational packets, books and handouts was a Hazard Identification book from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Lloyd noted that it was a “really useful resource,” which had not been given out in previous years of farm safety sessions.
He encouraged attendees to conduct baseline surveys; perform regular inspections; look for new hazards whenever equipment or material processes change; use material safety data sheets; and identify hazardous jobs which require protective gear; investigate incidents, fatalities and near misses; and characterize the “nature of the hazards,” including interim control mechanism and prioritizing hazards which need controlled. This could include such things as fertilizer, fuel, air compressors and flammable material. A very specific hazard Lloyd cautioned attendees about is shipping containers which are used to store chemicals, tools and equipment. The steel structures take much more heat to burn than aluminum structures. As such they can “turn into pressure cookers with catastrophic results,” if the vents are closed, intentionally or unintentionally. Those vents are required for those containers in case they need to gas off.
In investigating agricultural workplace incidents or fatalities and determining the root causes, Lloyd said the majority are avoidable.
