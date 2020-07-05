ONTARIO — Is your car in the shop but you still need to get to work? Luckily, buses are still running on both sides of the Snake River to take you there — or wherever you’re headed in the Western Treasure Valley. However, Snake River Transit - Malheur Express, operated by the Malheur Council on Aging & Community Services, has made changes to service since the start of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
In an email to the Argus on July 1, Transportation Manager Brittany White explained the changes.
“Per [the Oregon Health Authority] and State directives, we have been enforcing social distancing on our buses by providing riders with visual cues, signage and posting maximum occupancy for each bus as well as at transit bus stops,” said White. “Visual cues for passengers include marked seating to show the required 3 foot social distancing requirement per the State. (State directives lowered the physical distancing of passengers from 6 feet to 3 feet).”
White says drivers help enforce distancing onboard, with exceptions made specifically for passengers using mobility devices.
“Due to the different sizes of buses in our fleet, maximum seating capacity varies for each bus. For our fixed route, maximum occupancy runs at around 9 riders. This includes the space for 1 individual who utilizes a mobility device, and our smallest bus capacity is around 4 riders.”
Smaller vans are being operated where ride sharing has been eliminated, to transport individual passengers.
“Riders seem to be pleased with our efforts and we have had minimal complaints regarding the social distancing and mask requirements,” added White. “I believe they are satisfied and feel comfortable riding public transit with the extra sanitation efforts we are providing on our vehicles. We have increased sanitation efforts on all routes.”
White said cleaning is done between rides on door-to-door services and when possible on the city route, while crews deep clean all vehicles and transit stops daily.
“We have received many compliments in regards to our sanitation efforts, especially at transit stops. Our staff does a wonderful job,” she said.
According to White, mitigation efforts in the quarter ending in June have cost the agency $13,500. She does not, however, anticipate any fare increases stemming from these efforts.
“We have been fortunate to have many options available to us that have helped us reduce our supply costs during COVID, especially costs in obtaining PPE. We have received assistance from the Malheur County Emergency Management, ODOT and [Greater Oregon Behavioral Health] as well as private individuals who have provided or donated PPE to us at no cost so that we can provide it to our riders and staff. We are very thankful for all of the support!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.