VALE
The results from Tuesday night’s election showed Malheur County did not vote along the lines of the state majority with voters in the county selecting Donald Trump for a second term as president with 7,595 votes and Joe Biden receiving 3,010 votes in unofficial results as of Wednesday morning.
As for state measures, how did Malheur County compare to the rest of the state?
• 107 – Malheur County – Yes, State of Oregon – Yes
• 108 – Malheur County – Yes, State of Oregon – Yes
• 109 – Malheur County – No, State of Oregon – Yes
• 110 – Malheur County – No, State of Oregon – Yes
Federal offices
United States President and Vice President
• Donald J Trump/Michael R Pence (R): 7,595 (773,578)
• Joseph R Biden/Kamala Harris (D): 3,010 (1,151,423)
• Jo Jorgensen/Jeremy (Spike) Cohen (L): 182 (29,091)
• Howie Hawkins/Angela Walker (PG): 54 (8,710)
• Dario Hunter/Dawn Neptune Adams (P): 26 (3,718)
• Write-in: 44 (12,295)
U.S. Senator
• Rae Perkins (R): 7,348 (740,253)
• Jeff Merkley (D, I, WF): 3,077 (1,137,679)
• Ibrahim A Taher (PG, P): 113 (31,339)
• Gary Dye (L): 198 (31,419)
• Write-in: 2 (1,868)
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
• Robert Werch (L): 274 (11,295)
• Cliff Bentz (R): 8,291 (241,332)
• Alex Spenser (D): 2,255 (154,112)
• Write-in: 6 (565)
State offices
Secretary of State
• Nathalie Paravicini (PG): 187 (64,434)
• Kyle Markley (L): 286 (47,945)
• Kim Thatcher (R, I): 7,598 (799,858)
• Shemia Fagan (D, WF): 2,583 (996,240)
• Write-in: 8 (2,060)
State Treasurer
• Michael P Marsh (C): 410 (39,491)
• Tobias Read (D, WF): 2,703 (1,013,796)
• Chris Henry (I, P, PG): 317 (78,162)
• Jeff Gudman (R): 7,199 (761,830)
• Write-in: 6 (1,765)
Attorney General
• Ellen Rosenbaum (D, I, WF): 2,912 (1,093,293)
• Lars D H Hedbor (L): 259 (38,457)
• Michael Cross (R): 7,377 (759,884)
• Write-in: 30 (6,113)
Legislative offices
State Senator, 30th District
• Carina M Miller (D): 2,679 (21,356)
• Lynn P Findley (R): 8,006 (42,952)
• Write-in: 11 (91)
State Representative, 60th District
• Mark Owens (R, L): 7,880 (22,359)
• Beth E Spell (D, WF): 2,723 (6,391)
• Write-in: 8 (49)
County offices
County Commissioner, Position 2
• Ron Jacobs (R): 7,777
• Byron Shock (D): 2,846
• Write-in: 35
Nonpartisan offices
Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 4
• Christopher L Garrett: 7,546
• Write-in: 125
Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 9
• Jacqueline S Kamins: 7,447
• Write-in: 109
Nonpartisan county offices
County sheriff
• Casey J Walker: 4,385
• Brian E Wolfe: 6,134
• Write-in: 15
City of Ontario
Councilors
• Kevin Petross: 1,270
• Eddie Melendrez: 1,666
• Maria Z Fisher: 1,569
• Sam Baker: 1,758
• John D Kirby: 1,898
• Write-in: 64
City of Nyssa
Council members
• Krissy Walker: 539
• Douglas Dewar: 373
• Ron Edmondson: 447
• Patricia Esplin: 558
• Roberto G Escobedo: 453
• Write-in: 33
City of Adrian
Council members
• Keith L Baldwin: 59
• Echo Snyder: 37
• Write-in: 40
City of Vale
Council members
• Todd Fuller: 383
• Cathy M Zacharias: 230
• Leighton Keller: 424
• Write-in: 4
Mayor
• Mike (Mac) McLaughlin: 321
• Tom Vialpando: 354
• Write-in: 1
City of Jordan Valley
Council member, position 1
• Write-in: 19
Council member, position 3
• Teri Arnall: 84
• Write-in: 3
Council member, position 5
• George Elsner: 79
• Write-in: 6
Mayor
• Lee Ann Conro: 86
Write-in: 2
City of Huntington
Council
• Thomas A Trujillo: 86
• Tony Alexander: 103
• Wade Boxberger: 115
• Kevin Jones: 137
• Write-in: 89
• Mayor
• Write-in: 121
Malheur County Soil & Water Conservation
Director — At large 1
• Tim Newton: 7,657
• Write-in: 54
Director — At large 2
• Theodore Rodrick Frahm: 7,792
• Write-in: 50
Director — Zone 1
• Write-in: 453
Director — Zone 4
• Aden Johnston: 7,502
• Write-in: 44
State Measures
• 107: Amends Constitution: Allows laws limiting political campaign contributions and expenditures, requiring disclosure of political campaign contributions and expenditures, and requiring political campaign advertisements to identify who paid for them.
Yes: 6,964 (1,462,049)
No: 3,403 (442,659)
108: Increases cigarette and cigar taxes. Establishes tax on e-cigarettes and nicotine vaping devices. Funds health programs.
Yes: 5,817 (1,282,880)
No: 4,876 (642,766)
• 109: Allows manufacture, delivery, administration of psilocybin at supervised, licensed facilities; imposes two-year development period.
Yes: 3,126 (1,041,097)
No: 7,413 (816,467)
• 110: Provides statewide addiction/recovery services; marijuana taxes partially finance; reclassifies possession/penalties for specified drugs.
Yes: 4,074 (1,104,358)
No: 6,502 (767,968)
Pioneer Nursing Home Health District
• 23-63: Establishment of Permanent Tax Rate to Keep Pioneer Place Open.
Yes: 1,549
No: 986
