WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
Water treatment systems, like any other kind of highly technological system is subject to attacking by hacking. The newspaper reached out to the public works departments of two of the cities in the Western Treasure Valley to see what is being done to ensure hack attacks are quelled.
ONTARIO
Al Cablay, Director, and Paul Woods, City Engineer, both with Jacobs, the City of Ontario’s public work department, responded to requests for comment on this topic in an email and outlined the various ways the system is protected.
“The City does use caustic soda in pre-treating its water supply system similar to the example you referred to in your inquiry. The following are the safeguards that we have placed to prevent an event similar to the subject hacking incident:
• Remote access to the electronic control system requires dual authentication which when compared to the recent Florida incident is a greater level of protection than they had in place.
• Remote access require employee specific credentials – thus eliminating any generic access pathway.
• ALL employees undergo background checks and remote access is removed prior to every employment departure.
• The chemical dosing system does not allow drastic changes in dosing even with authorized remote access - this is only allowed manually.”
Fruitland
According to Fruitland City Engineer Jerry Campbell, Fruitland Water Department employees have not been working remotely during the pandemic, saying “everybody still comes to work at regular work sites.”
Campbell declined to detail any of the protocols used by the department to prevent hacking, but did say the city’s water supply is not treated with lye.
Further, Campbell said he has not had any hacking concerns raised by residents.
