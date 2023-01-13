Feds want to hear about your broadband service

This screenshot of the FCC National Broadband map shows how Malheur County has many areas with little to no mobile broadband availability. The federal agency is using the map for future rulemaking for broadband providers. As such, it wants to hear from the public about access. The deadline for comments was recently pushed out to Feb. 16.

 Screenshot

MALHEUR COUNTY — Large swaths of southern Malheur County do not have any fixed broadband service, according to a national map by the FCC. When it comes to mobile broadband with 4G connectivity, it’s more of a mixed bag in Malheur County. That FCC map comprises hexagonal dots of various shades of blue indicating the percentage of area served. Malheur County’s coverage is shown in a patchwork of various shades of light blue hexagons, most indicating 0-20% or 20-40% coverage.

The FCC’s new broadband map was released late last year and can be challenged by members of the public. Originally, the cutoff to comment was Jan. 17. However, on Jan. 4, the federal agency announced that it had extended the deadline for comments and reply comments by 30 days each. As such, the new deadline to comment is Feb. 16 with reply comments due March 16.



Tags

Load comments