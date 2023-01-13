This screenshot of the FCC National Broadband map shows how Malheur County has many areas with little to no mobile broadband availability. The federal agency is using the map for future rulemaking for broadband providers. As such, it wants to hear from the public about access. The deadline for comments was recently pushed out to Feb. 16.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Large swaths of southern Malheur County do not have any fixed broadband service, according to a national map by the FCC. When it comes to mobile broadband with 4G connectivity, it’s more of a mixed bag in Malheur County. That FCC map comprises hexagonal dots of various shades of blue indicating the percentage of area served. Malheur County’s coverage is shown in a patchwork of various shades of light blue hexagons, most indicating 0-20% or 20-40% coverage.
The FCC’s new broadband map was released late last year and can be challenged by members of the public. Originally, the cutoff to comment was Jan. 17. However, on Jan. 4, the federal agency announced that it had extended the deadline for comments and reply comments by 30 days each. As such, the new deadline to comment is Feb. 16 with reply comments due March 16.
The comments will help guide a proposed FCC rulemaking released on Nov. 17 “that will require broadband internet access providers to display easy-to-understand labels to assist consumers when comparison shopping for broadband services.”
The comments date was first established Dec. 19.
At that time, the FCC announced that it also was seeking more specific comment on accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Comments sought include the following:
• Additional ways to improve accessibility of the broadband label, such as video calling services to provide customer service in American Sign Language, irrespective of whether the broadband information is provided in hard copy or digitally;
• Whether to require Braille or a Quick Response code with a tactile indicator for blind or visually impaired customers at the point of sale; and
• Whether to mandate any specific WCAG suggestions, sections and criteria for the broadband label, such as specific sections of WCAG 2.1, which suggests providing text alternatives for any non-text content, or providing definitions of idioms, jargons and abbreviations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.