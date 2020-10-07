Housing Oregon is partnering with the National Alliance of Community Economic Development Associations and eight other statewide community development associations to present its annual Industry Support Conference virtually, Oct. 13-20, as part of Strengthening Resilient Communities – The National Forum, Oct. 13-23.
With a Housing Oregon registration for $50, ($75 for non-member organizations), attendees will have access to more than 40 Oregon-focused sessions, scheduled Oct. 13-20, and five national plenaries with keynote speakers such as Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, scheduled Oct. 13-23.
Samplings of sessions include a dialogue on Oct. 16 between Oregon Reps. Julie Fahey, District 14, and Alissa Keny-Guyer, District 46. The duo will focus on how the Oregon Legislature has been navigating the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ll reflect on the special sessions of this summer as well as look ahead to the 2021 Legislative session and the priorities for advancing affordable housing, homelessness services, tenant protections, and homeownership opportunities for BIPOC individuals and families,” reads information on the event, which will include a question-and-answer.
Another session, titled What it will take to end homelessness — Community voices on HereTogether homeless service measure, slated for Oct.20 will look at the Metro regional Supportive Housing services measure voters passed in Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington counties last May. Homeless service providers will talk about how the $2.5 billion is transforming the metro region’s approach to ending chronic homelessness.
For an additional $75, attendees can purchase an All-Access Pass, which gains you access to eight other virtual state housing and community development conferences taking place Oct. 13-20 including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina and Texas.
Attendees be able to hear how your peers in other states are navigating the COVID crisis, advocating for their communities, and planning for the future.
If not sure whether your organization is a member of Housing Oregon, contact Brian Hoop at Brian@housingoregon.org or (503) 475-6056.
