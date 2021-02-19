ONTARIO
Gun-related bills introduced in the Oregon Legislature always draw a lot of interest, with people lined up for and against bills and sponsors. House Bill 2543 from both the House and Senate, which seeks to tighten up background check laws with no agreement that it achieves the goal, drew a large virtual crowd during a hearing on Thursday.
The bill would ultimately give Oregon State Police more than the current three-day timeframe as in other states, to determine whether a person is allowed or qualified to own a firearm.
A summary of the bill reads, “Prohibits transfer of firearm by gun dealer or private party if Department of State Police is unable to determine whether recipient is qualified to receive firearm.”
The debate heard by the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday was whether allowing OSP to have additional time for a background check would violate the right of gun owners.
OSP Major Tom Worthy, invited for informational testimony, said background checks for that department of the agency, had increased 51% from 2019 to 2020, to more than 400,000 requests, pushing the small staff to get them done a timely manner.
Dan Cushing, representing Oregon Gun Owners, spoke against the bill but in support of the current background check laws and system. However, he said if the government cannot prove a person should not have a gun in three days, possession should be allowed, and if it is proven wrong the government can retrieve the gun. House Bill 2543 makes the prospective gun owner guilty until proven innocent, he said.
Michael Findley, with the National Shooting Sports Foundation, said there is a lot of strain on the background check system in Oregon.
“It’s duplicative in a lot of ways,” he said.
Criminals are not getting guns through license dealers, but through thefts and at the scene of their crimes, Andy Harris, a doctor said.
“There is broad public support for background checks for all gun sales,” Harris said. “It is a serious health issue in Oregon.”
Speaking early, was Mike Reese Multnomah County Sheriff, who said the Legislature should do very thing possible to close the “Charleston Loophole.”
The loophole is named after the shooting in Charleston, South Carolina, where the suspect shot people at a church. Rev. Sharon Risher, who had family killed in the shooting, said a similar loophole allowed the shooter to get a gun.
With the time for hearing expired, Chairwoman Janelle Bynum said additional time will be provided to those who could not testify during the scheduled time.
